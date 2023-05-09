PRC Announces 2023 Healthcare Leadership Awards

Awards span 11 categories and recognize excellence in healthcare initiatives; winners to be announced at 2023 Healthcare Experience Summit.

OMAHA, Neb., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, a leader in healthcare experience solutions, has announced that the 2023 Healthcare Leadership Awards are now open for submissions.

The nomination-based awards recognize outstanding achievements by PRC client partners who exemplify the company's core values of quality, service, collaboration, innovation, and growth. The awards cover a broad range of categories across the healthcare landscape, with 11 different categories available for recognition.

The Healthcare Leadership Awards have been held for three consecutive years, with previous recipients including leading organizations such as Prime Healthcare, CHI Health, BJC Medical Group, Nuvance Health, and many more.

"These awards recognize the outstanding work of best-in-class hospitals and healthcare organizations that are setting the standard for excellence in patient care," said Laurie Speaks, Senior Vice President of Client Success at PRC. "Amidst the unprecedented challenges of the past year, we have seen these organizations demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their patients and communities. We are thrilled to honor their achievements and celebrate their contributions to transforming the healthcare industry."

The winners will be announced on September 27 at the 2023 Healthcare Experience Summit hosted by PRC. Registration and further information about the summit will be released soon.

The 2023 Healthcare Leadership Award categories include:

Impact

Excellence

Healthcare Experience

Consumer & Brand

Health Equity

Health System Loyalty

Innovation

Outstanding Culture

Patient Experience

Patient Safety

Physician Partnership

View the Healthcare Leadership Awards page here for more information about the awards or to submit a nomination. For more resources on optimizing your healthcare experience, contact PRC at info@prcexcellence.com.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's surveys and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCExcellence.com

