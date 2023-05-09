OLD BAY SEASONED GOLDFISH® CRACKERS RETURN FOR A LIMITED TIME

NORWALK, Conn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In thousands of posts on social media, Goldfish and OLD BAY® fans across the country proclaimed their love for OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish® crackers last spring. Given the fervent fan requests and praise such as "the greatest snack to ever grace my tongue," OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish® crackers will return for a limited time at retailers nationwide.

Along with bringing back the quick-to-sell-out snack, Goldfish is releasing a reimagined version of a '90s classic hit song with artist and champion for broken hearts, Lisa Loeb. Through a recreation of her 1994 hit, "Stay (I Missed You)," Loeb sings the lyrics of social fans' real posts to her signature tune with a twist in "Stay (We Missed You OLD BAY Goldfish)" HERE.

"Goldfish fans made it clear—they love this flavor and wanted it to stay, so we brought it back. Their praise read like a love song, so we created one featuring actual fan posts about their passion for OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish," said Janda Lukin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks. "They're back— and this time accompanied by the love ballad they deserve."

The limited-time flavor will be available this May wherever Goldfish are sold, for a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.6oz bag, while supplies last. Fans can also visit mccormick.com/goldfish and purchase a 2-pack for $7.38. Fans should move quickly because last year, this limited time offer flavor became one of the fastest-selling new product innovations in brand history and sold out on the McCormick site within hours!

"While there are many ways to enjoy OLD BAY seasoning, one of our favorites is definitely on Goldfish crackers. We are so thrilled to team up with the Goldfish brand once again to reintroduce OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers to the fans who are just as passionate about the flavor as we are," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing, NA Consumer at McCormick & Company.

