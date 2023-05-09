iRobot Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

Q1 2023 Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $160.3 million , compared with $292.0 million in the same period last year.

GAAP operating expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $117.8 million , compared with GAAP operating expense of $130.8 million in the same period last year. First-quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expense was $100.2 million , compared with non-GAAP operating expense of $119.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease in operating expense is attributable to cost reduction actions in August 2022 and February 2023 , along with careful expense management and scaled back working media and other demand-generation activities.

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2023 was ($81.3) million , compared with GAAP operating loss of ($23.3) million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter 2023 was ($62.2) million , compared with non-GAAP operating loss of ($18.5) million in the same period last year. The company's first-quarter 2023 operating loss reflected the impact of decreased revenue and a lower gross profit margin. The gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the same period last year, was impacted by lower leverage on fixed costs, increased promotional activities and costs associated with certain exit activities with the Company's contract manufacturers, while these were partially offset by improved channel mix.

GAAP net loss per share for the first quarter of 2023 was ($2.95) , compared with GAAP net loss per share of ($1.12) in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($1.67) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP net loss per share of ($0.66) in the same period last year.

As of April 1, 2023 , the company's cash and cash equivalents were $47.9 million , compared with $117.9 million at the end of 2022. During the quarter, the company drew $27 million from its credit facility.

The company's inventory balance was $229.7 million as of April 1, 2023 , compared with $285.3 million at the end of 2022. GAAP days in inventory (DII) was 169 days, compared with 95 days at the end of 2022. Non-GAAP DII was 171 days, compared with 96 days at the end of 2022. The decrease in inventory primarily reflected the use of on-hand inventory to fulfill first-quarter 2023 orders and a significant decrease in in-transit inventory as iRobot temporarily reduced robot production during the first quarter of 2023 at its contract manufacturing partners in China and Malaysia . As anticipated, iRobot began increasing production in April 2023 .

First-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Conference Call

In light of the pending transaction with Amazon.com, Inc., which was announced on August 5, 2022, iRobot will not hold a financial results conference call, and its practice of providing full-year financial guidance remains suspended.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, all of which are subject to change. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "expect," "target," similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction with Amazon.com, Inc in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iii) potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction; (iv) the ability of the Company to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the Company's business and general economic conditions; (vii) the Company's ability to implement its business strategy; (viii) significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction; (ix) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; (x) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm the Company's business, including current plans and operations; (xi) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (xii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xiii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company's business; (xiv) general economic and market developments and conditions; (xv) the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; (xvi) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect the Company's financial performance; (xvii) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xviii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, (xviv) current supply chain challenges including current constraints in the availability of certain semiconductor components used in our products; (xx) the financial strength of our customers and retailers; (xxi) the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; and (xxii) competition, as well as the Company's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)











For the three months ended



April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022











Revenue $ 160,292

$ 291,969

Cost of revenue:







Cost of product revenue 123,459

183,633

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 282

821

Total cost of revenue 123,741

184,454











Gross profit 36,551

107,515











Operating expenses:







Research and development 41,934

42,529

Selling and marketing 44,765

61,065

General and administrative 30,971

26,698

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 178

510

Total operating expenses 117,848

130,802











Operating loss (81,297)

(23,287)











Other expense, net (1,077)

(16,746)











Loss before income taxes (82,374)

(40,033)

Income tax benefit (1,262)

(9,627)

Net loss $ (81,112)

$ (30,406)











Net loss per share:







Basic $ (2.95)

$ (1.12)

Diluted $ (2.95)

$ (1.12)











Number of shares used in per share calculations:





Basic 27,467

27,051

Diluted 27,467

27,051











Stock-based compensation included in above figures:

Cost of revenue $ 586

$ 441

Research and development 2,646

2,682

Selling and marketing 1,466

1,450

General and administrative 3,234

2,635

Total $ 7,932

$ 7,208



iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









April 1, 2023

December 31, 2022







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,915

$ 117,949 Accounts receivable, net 29,645

66,025 Inventory 229,688

285,250 Other current assets 56,987

59,076 Total current assets 364,235

528,300 Property and equipment, net 55,774

60,909 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,443

26,084 Deferred tax assets 15,226

16,248 Goodwill 169,570

167,724 Intangible assets, net 10,919

11,260 Other assets 23,460

24,918 Total assets $ 664,627

$ 835,443







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 74,014

$ 184,016 Accrued expenses 100,902

98,959 Deferred revenue and customer advances 12,084

13,208 Short-term notes payable 27,000

- Total current liabilities 214,000

296,183 Operating lease liabilities 31,581

33,247 Deferred tax liabilities 526

931 Other long-term liabilities 23,081

29,366 Total long-term liabilities 55,188

63,544 Total liabilities 269,188

359,727 Stockholders' equity 395,439

475,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 664,627

$ 835,443

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)









For the three months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (81,112)

$ (30,406) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,542

11,241 Loss on equity investment -

16,835 Stock-based compensation 7,932

7,208 Deferred income taxes, net 647

(15,571) Other (3,562)

1,539 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 37,147

54,299 Inventory 52,947

(1,688) Other assets 53

(26,734) Accounts payable (109,930)

(77,006) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,171)

(42,032) Net cash used in operating activities (94,507)

(102,315)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (1,456)

(3,113) Purchase of investments (73)

(500) Sales and maturities of investments -

16,213 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,529)

12,600







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 9

797 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (1,600)

(1,524) Proceeds from borrowings 27,000

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,409

(727)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 593

1,023 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (70,034)

(89,419) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 117,949

201,457 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 47,915

$ 112,038

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)









For the three months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022 Revenue by Geography: *





Domestic $ 71,986

$ 153,174 International 88,306

138,795 Total $ 160,292

$ 291,969







Robot Units Shipped *





Vacuum 399

865 Mopping 37

109 Total 436

974







Revenue by Product Category **





Vacuum*** $ 146

$ 259 Mopping and other**** 14

33 Total $ 160

$ 292







Average gross selling prices for robot units 402

333







Headcount 1,156

1,415









* in thousands





** in millions





*** Includes Roomba robot vacuum-related accessory revenue **** Includes Braava robot mop-related accessory revenue and air purifier, handheld vacuum and Root







Certain numbers may not total due to rounding







iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations as well as any non-cash impairment charges associated with intangible assets in connection with our past acquisitions. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including with respect to the iRobot-Amazon Merger. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot's Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion was reinstated in March 2022, which temporarily eliminates tariffs on our Roomba products imported from China beginning on October 12, 2021 until December 31, 2022. This temporary exclusion, which was subsequently extended until September 30, 2023, entitles us to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since October 12, 2021. We exclude the refunds for tariff costs expensed during fiscal 2021 from our 2022 non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past have no impact to our current period earnings.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with realigning resources, enhancing operational productivity and efficiency, or improving our cost structure in support of our strategy. Such actions are not reflective of ongoing operations and include costs primarily associated with severance costs, certain professional fees, costs associated with consolidation of facilities, warehouses and any other leased properties, and other non-recurring costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)







For the three months ended

April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 160,292 $ 291,969





GAAP Gross Profit $ 36,551 $ 107,515 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 282 821 Stock-based compensation 586 441 Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 321 - Tariff refunds - (11,727) Restructuring and other 191 3,538 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 37,931 $ 100,588 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 23.7 % 34.5 %





GAAP Operating Expenses $ 117,848 $ 130,802 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (178) (510) Stock-based compensation (7,346) (6,767) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (6,463) (109) IP litigation expense, net (91) (3,487) Restructuring and other (3,615) (825) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 100,155 $ 119,104 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 62.5 % 40.8 %





GAAP Operating Loss $ (81,297) $ (23,287) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 460 1,331 Stock-based compensation 7,932 7,208 Tariff refunds - (11,727) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 6,784 109 IP litigation expense, net 91 3,487 Restructuring and other 3,806 4,363 Non-GAAP Operating Loss $ (62,224) $ (18,516) Non-GAAP Operating Margin (38.8) % (6.3) %

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)







For the three months ended

April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 GAAP Income Tax Benefit $ (1,262) $ (9,627) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (16,266) 9,891 Other tax adjustments 18 (706) Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit $ (17,510) $ (442)





GAAP Net Loss $ (81,112) $ (30,406) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 460 1,331 Stock-based compensation 7,932 7,208 Tariff refunds - (11,727) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 6,784 109 IP litigation expense, net 91 3,487 Restructuring and other 3,806 4,363 Loss on strategic investments - 16,835 Income tax effect 16,248 (9,185) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (45,791) $ (17,985)





GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share $ (2.95) $ (1.12) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.29 0.27 Tariff refunds - (0.43) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense 0.24 - IP litigation expense, net - 0.13 Restructuring and other 0.14 0.16 Loss on strategic investments - 0.62 Income tax effect 0.59 (0.34) Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share $ (1.67) $ (0.66)





Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 27,467 27,051





Supplemental Information



Days sales outstanding 17 33 GAAP Days in inventory 169 164 Non-GAAP Days in inventory(1) 171 158



(1)Non-GAAP Days in inventory is calculated as inventory divided by (Revenue minus Non-GAAP Gross Profit), multiplied by 91 days.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Data - Impact of Section 301 Tariffs (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)







For the three months ended

April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 347 $ 998 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and operating margin (GAAP & non-GAAP) (0.2) % (0.3) % Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.01) $ (0.03) Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.01) $ (0.04)



Certain numbers may not total due to rounding

