BEARABY LAUNCHES ITS NEWEST ERGONOMIC BOLSTER PILLOW: THE CUDDLING

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby, the sustainable home wellness brand dedicated to producing design-forward products for mental, emotional and physical well-being, today announces the launch of "The Cuddling," an ergonomically designed and gently weighted, soothing bolster pillow . The Cuddling provides versatile support by alleviating pressure on the neck, knees, back or shoulders, as well as lumbar support, making it both a solution for back- or side-sleepers and a helpful companion for practicing yoga or traveling. The Cuddling is made from the brand's breathable, plant-based Melofoam™ material that cradles the shape of the body for supportive comfort. Following the introduction of The Cuddler last year, Bearaby has continued to see an uptick in interest in its ergonomic products that promote relaxation and deep sleep.

"Thrilled by the overwhelming success of our body pillow, we're excited to introduce The Cuddling — a satisfyingly squashy, breathable bolster pillow that provides ergonomic support and comfort, wherever you need," shares Kathrin Hamm, Founder and CEO of Bearaby. "Its smaller shape allows for easy transport, making it perfect for travel. The Cuddling cover also provides our first foray into a new fabric, organic Belgian flax linen. We're excited to help everyone rest and relax in cooling, stylish comfort. The Cuddling is specifically designed to mold to your body shape, melting away tension, so it's a natural addition to our patented best-selling weighted blankets and sustainable sensory pillows."

The Cuddling's smaller size, 14" x 7.5", makes the pillow ideal for both on-the-go occasions and home use. Like all Bearaby products, The Cuddling is made using sustainably and ethically sourced materials. Its GOLS- certified, proprietary Melofoam™ is made by tapping sap directly from organic hevea trees in Sri Lanka, which is collected in coconuts and gently steamed to produce a spongey, airy foam. The entire process is completely natural and the rubber trees live for decades. Any waste – such as water and the coconut husks used to collect the sap – is reused in the farming process to help new trees to grow.

The responsive Cuddling bolster pillow is encased in a removable, washable GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton cover in a fresh white hue. In addition to the organic white base, Bearaby Cuddling covers are available in 100% organic Belgian flax linen, the first of its kind for Bearaby, launching in six soothing shades - Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Magnolia, Evening Rose, Glass Blue and Rosemary. The linen material provides cooling comfort for the satisfyingly squashy pillow. It cradles the shape of the body to ease pain and promotes comfortable relaxation.

The Bearaby Cuddling retails for $89, with Cuddling Covers available for $69, totaling $158 for the bundle. For more information on Bearaby, visit www.bearaby.com.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

