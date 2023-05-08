Surgical Notes Releases E-Book on ASC Billing Company Differentiators

Latest guide identifies and explains key characteristics of top-performing ASC billing companies.

DALLAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a detailed e-book titled "Differentiating ASC Billing Companies: Characteristics That Matter Today."

A new Surgical Notes guide explores characteristics of leading ASC billing companies that have emerged in recent years.

Available now, the complimentary guide explores characteristics of the leading ASC billing companies that have emerged over the past few years. These differentiators, which include team expertise and structure, best-in-class security, and next-generation analytics, greatly benefit surgery centers and will help them take their financial and operational performance to higher levels.

By reading this e-book and following its guidance, ASCs will better position themselves to make a sound decision when choosing an ASC billing company partner.

"ASCs that outsource their billing have options for companies to choose from, but the services and capabilities of these companies vary greatly," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "In today's highly competitive environment, surgery centers will succeed with billing partners with the critical and cutting-edge characteristics and services that allow ASCs to strengthen their market position and achieve long-term growth and success."

The release of this new e-book follows other popular Surgical Notes e-books:

About Surgical Notes, Inc. Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

