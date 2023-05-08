Richard Bernstein Advisors Recognized as One of the Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2023 by USA Today and Wins Envestnet Asset Manager Award

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), a leading investment management firm, has been recognized by two prestigious organizations for its outstanding performance and client-focused approach:

USA Today's 2023 ranking of Best Financial Advisory Firms.

Envestnet's Asset Manager of the Year Award in the Multi Asset Strategist category.

The USA Today ranking is based on an independent survey of financial advisors, who were asked to nominate the top firms in the industry based on factors such as investment strategy, client service, and overall reputation. RBA stood out for its expertise in global macroeconomic trends and its innovative investment approach, which combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to identify long-term investment opportunities.

"We are honored to be recognized by USA Today as one of the best financial advisory firms of 2023. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive every day to deliver exceptional results and service to our clients."

Richard Bernstein, CEO and CIO of RBA

RBA has also been recognized by Envestnet as a winner of the 2023 Asset Manager Award in the Multi Asset Strategist category. This award recognizes high-conviction portfolio managers who go above and beyond for investors and demonstrate excellence in portfolio management.

"Envestnet is well known as one of the largest technology platforms for broker/dealers and RIA's, offering access to a host of investment strategies and products. For RBA to be selected as an Asset Manager of the year with so many choices is an honor indeed and a testament to our investment and client teams alike."

John McCombe, President of RBA

Envestnet's systematic, proprietary, and multi-factor methodology for this awards program harnesses a variety of qualitative and quantitative criteria to identify award finalists from among the thousands of managers on the Envestnet platform.

For a complete list of the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2023, go to USA Today's website. For more information on the Envestnet Asset Manager Awards, go to Envestnet's website.

About Richard Bernstein Advisors

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment manager. RBA manages equity and asset allocation SMA portfolios at several of the world's leading broker dealer platforms such as Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise, UBS and Envestnet. RBA also manages assets on behalf of several large institutional investors. RBA acts as sub-advisor for the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein Equity Strategy Fund and the Eaton Vance Richard Bernstein All-Asset Strategy Fund and offers income and theme-oriented unit trusts and ETFs through First Trust. RBA's investment insights as well as further information about the firm and products can be found at www.rbadvisors.com.

