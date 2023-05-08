Neuro3 Therapeutics Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Develop and Commercialize Clinical Stage KCNQ2 Activators from Lundbeck

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SUZHOU, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro3 Therapeutics (Neuro3), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today the signing of an exclusive, worldwide license and option agreement with Lundbeck, a leading pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of innovative medicines treating neurological and psychiatric diseases.

The agreement focuses on activators of KCNQ2, an ion channel that has been clinically validated as a target for the treatment of epilepsy.

Clinical findings suggest that activation of KCNQ2 channels may provide treatment options for other types of neurological disorders including rare forms of epilepsy.

Under the agreement, Neuro3 will receive a worldwide license for intellectual property covering two clinical stage and one pre-clinical stage KCNQ2 activator programs and will be responsible for their further development through clinical proof-of-concept (PoC). Following the completion of the PoC studies, Lundbeck has the option to co-develop and co-commercialize with Neuro3. In addition, Lundbeck has an option to exclusively license back the rights in certain territories.

"We are excited to further the development of these novel KCNQ2 activators. Given the critical role of KCNQ2 in maintaining brain functions and the demonstrated clinical validation of this mechanism, we look forward to evaluating the clinical benefit of these KCNQ2 activators in the treatment of various CNS diseases," said Zheng Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Neuro3 Therapeutics.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Neuro3 that allows us to assess the clinical potential of these KCNQ2 activators by leveraging Neuro3 discovery and early development expertise in the CNS diseases," said Tarek Samad, PhD, SVP, and Global Head of Research at Lundbeck.

About Neuro3 Therapeutics

Neuro3 Therapeutics is an innovation-driven, CNS focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing a pipeline of innovative therapeutic molecules to address neuroexcitatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company utilizes cutting edge discovery technologies and platforms, explores novel therapeutic modalities and focuses on targets that are supported by human disease biology and clinical validation, to achieve better probability of success in clinical development. Neuro3 is committed to delivering innovative medicines that can make a real-life difference and improvement in patients around the globe, by translating science into groundbreaking and transformative medicines.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of neuroscience research. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best.

We are committed to fighting stigma and discrimination against people living with brain diseases and advocating for broader social acceptance of people with brain health conditions. Our research programs tackle some of the most complex challenges in neuroscience, and our pipeline is focused on bringing forward transformative treatments for brain diseases. We have research facilities in Denmark and the United States, and our production facilities are in Denmark, France, and Italy.

For additional information, we encourage you to visit our corporate site www.lundbeck.com and connect with us on Twitter at @Lundbeck and via LinkedIn.

