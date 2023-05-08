DOVE® Chocolate Invites Women to Uplift and Celebrate Moms this Mother's Day

DOVE® Chocolate spotlights moms and mother-figures on social, encouraging nominations to honor loved ones with a special treat

NEWARK, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DOVE® Chocolate, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, unveiled a new initiative encouraging everyone to help honor and uplift mothers and mom figures across their DOVE Instagram page.

Leading up to Mother’s Day, DOVE® Chocolate will celebrate moms and mother figures to win a feature on the DOVE Chocolate Instagram channel and an uplifting spa day, complete with DOVE Chocolate PROMISES. (PRNewswire)

Leading up to Mother's Day, moms will be the star of DOVE Chocolate's Instagram channel through content, comments of appreciation and reposts of love and admiration. The brand is asking followers to post a picture of a beloved mom or mom figure and share uplifting messages on how they have positively impacted their lives to celebrate Mother's Day. Moms can be entered for the chance to win a feature on the DOVE Chocolate Instagram channel and a self-care day complete with DOVE Chocolate Promises and a spa day. Entrants should tag @DoveChocolate, their mom or mom figure and include #DoveChocolateMOMents, now through Friday, May 12th.

"DOVE Chocolate has a long-standing history of supporting women both globally with our CARE partnership as well as in the U.S. with our DOVE InstaGrants program empowering entrepreneurs," said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Director, Mars Wrigley. "Mother's Day is another reason to uplift and celebrate women for the endless amount of care they show others, and to empower moms to prioritize self-care this week and beyond."

Since 2016, DOVE Chocolate has supported and partnered with the international humanitarian organization CARE to help improve the livelihoods of women in cocoa growing communities through increased access to savings, loans and other income generating support. Together with CARE, DOVE developed a Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) model, designed to economically empower women by promoting financial inclusion and innovation. Today, VSLAs are now operating in 88 communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana, and 75% of the VSLA members are women. DOVE Chocolate created the InstaGrants program to bring the spirit of our work in West Africa to life by uplifting, celebrating and empowering women entrepreneurs throughout the country.

For more information, visit www.dovechocolate.com, or visit the brand on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

DOVE® Chocolate (PRNewsfoto/DOVE Chocolate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Wrigley