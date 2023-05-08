CD Foundation Releases Fourth State of Continuous Delivery Report and Announces New Members at cdCon + GitOpsCon

CD Foundation announces its latest State of CD Report and four new members: F5 NGINX, Prodvana, Salesforce, and Testkube

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) , the open source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced the latest State of Continuous Delivery report, fourth in a series launched three years ago. The announcements come at the start of cdCon + GitOpsCon (May 8 – 9, 2023), an in-person event in Vancouver, Canada, co-organized with The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) .

New State of CD Report Published

The CDF provides vendor-neutral data on key DevOps and development metrics to show where Continuous Delivery (CD) stands in 2023 and beyond. The State of CD Report Series started in 2021 ; this is the fourth report.

The State of CD Report findings are based on data from the previous six Developer Nation surveys, which reached more than 125,000 respondents worldwide over two and half years. The report is an important resource for organizations to understand how the performance of organizations across different industries is impacted by applying CD practices and using modern technologies while highlighting some of the emerging trends to keep an eye on and pitfalls to avoid.

This year's noteworthy findings include:

Continued increase of DevOps practices adoption; 84% of developers participating in DevOps-related activities .

Testing applications for security measures has become the second most popular DevOps-related activity, with 37% of developers actively involved .

Using CI/CD tools is correlated with better software delivery performance across all metrics.

While using CI/CD tools can improve development performance, an increasing number of self-hosted CI/CD tools used by DevOps practitioners doesn't lead to greater performance, possibly due to interoperability issues.

The full report is available for free. View the State of CD Report .

CD Foundation Welcomes 4 New Members

F5 NGINX, Prodvana, Salesforce, and Testkube joined the CD Foundation as new members. They join premier members CloudBees, Google Cloud, JFrog, and Red Hat, as well as the broader open source CI/CD community, in helping to strengthen the growth and evolution of continuous delivery.

F5 NGINX

F5, Inc., is the company behind NGINX, comprising both open source and commercial offerings. F5 NGINX delivers cloud-native, Kubernetes-friendly solutions that drive mission-critical apps and APIs with scalability, visibility, security, and governance.

Prodvana

Prodvana is an intelligent software delivery system for cloud-native software. Similar to how GPS routes you to a destination with an address, Prodvana navigates software delivery with declarative configuration coupled with the power of convergence to greatly simplify your software delivery. Focus on outcomes, not processes, with Prodvana.

Salesforce

Salesforce is the customer company. We make AI-driven cloud-based software designed to help businesses connect to their customers in a whole new way, so they can find more prospects, close more deals, and wow customers with amazing service.

Testkube

Testkube is a Kubernetes-native testing framework for Testers, Developers, and DevOps practitioners that allows you to automate the executions of your existing testing tools inside your Kubernetes cluster, removing all the complexity from your CI/CD pipelines.

About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

