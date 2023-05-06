KATHMANDU, Nepal, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Religious Culture Communication Association and the Buddhist Association of China jointly launched a cataract charity program entitled "The 2023 Silk Road Charity and Brightness Action-Into the Hometown of Buddha" at Dr. Iwamura Memorial Hospital in Kathmandu lately. Ram Sahaya Yadav, Vice President of Nepal and Chen Song, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Nepal, attended the launch ceremony of the program.

The 2023 Silk Road Charity and Brightness Action program Is Launched in Kathmandu, Nepal (PRNewswire)

"For thousands of years, China and Nepal have been engaged in collaborative efforts involving both government and civil affairs," said Ram Sahaya Yadav. "The program has helped restore the sight of over 500 Nepalese patients with eye diseases. Zhong Hua Chinese Buddhist Monastery in Rupandehi District has played a key role in implementing the program. I also want to thank the abbot of the monastery, Buddhist Master Yin Shun, for his ongoing efforts to promote the program in Nepal."

"This marks the sixth time that the Silk Road Charity and Brightness Action charity program has been rolled out in Nepal, further strengthening the friendship and civil exchanges between China and Nepal," stated the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Mr. Chen. "In line with 'Good health and Well-being', one of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, the campaign series is the latest achievement of the two countries' joint efforts to build an exemplary charity program as well as a health and wellness community with a shared future for mankind."

During the event, participants discussed several topics, including how to better integrate the strengths of the UN, Nepal and China; the overall, forward-looking and practical issues around the promotion of exchanges between the Chinese and Nepalese Buddhist communities; further strengthening the role of Lumbini as the Buddha's birthplace; increasing participation in the UN Day of Vesak; hosting a variety of Sino-Nepalese Buddhist exchange events; improving the working mechanism, and assisting in the organization of South China Sea Buddhism Shenzhen Roundtable in Nepal. The goal of the discussions is to offer advice and suggestions on how to facilitate international religious exchanges and enhance cultural soft power.

"Those who wish to travel ten thousand miles will definitely not stop in the middle of their journey," emphasized Buddhist Master Yin Shun in his speech. "Linked by destiny, China and Nepal share a dream and support each other in fulfilling the dream. The Silk Road Charity and Brightness Action campaign not only reflects the deep friendship between the peoples of China and Nepal, but also demonstrates the Buddhist community's efforts to give back to society and deliver on religious beliefs. The campaign aims to bring light to patients with eye diseases, an action that is aligned with Buddhist teachings."

"SZCQ - The Charity and Brightness Action in Nepal, launched in 2014, is the first healthcare-related philanthropic event launched by a Chinese non-governmental organization in Nepal," said Chen Junyao, secretary of the Party Committee of Youth Chawnese Sodality of Shenzhen. "Over the past few years, the event has benefited many cataract patients in multiple countries bordering the South China Sea and beyond with 2,000 free surgeries having been performed, bringing warmth and love from China to local governments and inhabitants.

Launched in 2014, the Silk Road Charity and Brightness Action campaign, based on Venerable Yin Shun's compassionate initiative, has been held in Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries in the South China Sea region and beyond. By bringing light and hope to nearly 2,000 local patients with eye diseases, the program has received much acclaim from local governments and inhabitants.

