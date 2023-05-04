Momcozy Mother's Day Deal: Choose America's Top-selling Wearable Breast Pump Chosen by 2 Million Moms

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the #1 selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, has announced a series of irresistible deals in celebration of Mother's Day. Since May 4th , whether on Momcozy's website, Amazon or Walmart, Momcozy offers holiday sales on most of its items.

The 25% off limited-time offer applies to the following popular products:

S12 Pro wearable breast pumps: the innovative double-sealed flanges breast pumps which is the most popular pump;

S9 Pro wearable breast pumps: the longest battery life breast pumps;

YN21 breastfeeding bra: the purest OETEX fabric 2-in-1 bra, topping the first rank in the category of Maternity Nursing Tanks & Camis

Kneading lactation massager: deep-shiatsu kneading to release pain, a must-have for new moms

1080p full HD baby monitor: stay in the know of how your baby is around the house around the clock.

Momcozy offers holiday sales on most of its items (PRNewswire)

And the second round offer will be on from 8th May to 14th May on Momcozy's website, which includes:

20% off for all items for using the code "MD20"

30% off for all bra orders over US$74 for using the code "MD30"

Get one free massager(US$29.99) for all orders over US$199

"We insist being a mom is not playing a mom's role, instead, it is living a mom's life. No need to, but want to, just like no need to only be a good mom, but also want to be a cozy mom to think who you are, act what you think, and then be what you act. "Momcozy's marketing manager Ella said when talking about this Mother's Day promotion,"So Just be a cozy mom, it's time! We will always speak up for all the moms from right this moment."

During this celebration, Momcozy will also meet mothers at ABC KIDS EXPO and The Baby Show NEC Birmingham (Details can be found on Momcozy's Facebook Page). As Momcozy insisted on "Just as you put your children first, we believe in putting mothers back on top", they will launch a variety of online interactive activities and benefits from May 9th to speak for mothers and let Mothers be seen, understood, and cared for.

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is the best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

Centering around wearable breast pumps, Momcozy offers a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to accompany moms through their pregnancy and early motherhood in a more comfy and convenient way, making it the choice of Gen Z and millennial moms.

