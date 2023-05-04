McLean & Company's Annual Industry Conference, Signature 2023, Will Explore the Future of HR, Preparing for the Unpredictable and More in Orlando

Signature, running from November 5 to 7 in Orlando, Florida, will bring HR professionals together to prepare for the future of work and all its unknowns.

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As the role of HR continues to shift and expand amid the new future of work, a challenging labor market, and an uncertain economy, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company is uniting HR, learning & development, and talent leaders at its interactive and research-based industry conference, Signature 2023.

Signature is designed for C-suite and VP-level executives, directors, and managers of HR who are responsible for enabling, streamlining, and future-proofing their organizations' HR functions.

"For HR professionals today, there is an increasing number of black swan events that continue to challenge our ability to plan for the future," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "HR needs to be able not only to account for trends and changes that are known and can be forecasted, but also to prepare for currently unknown or unthinkable future events. This means HR leaders need to be able to better plan for the unpredictable future and all that it brings."

Featuring sessions from both experienced guest speakers and McLean & Company experts, Signature offers attendees practical tips and tools with actionable advice and guidance that can be implemented in their unique organizations via first-class keynotes, panels, and rapid-fire sessions that dive deep into a variety of highly timely and critical HR themes.

Each session at Signature 2023 is structured to support the resolution of current and future obstacles HR professionals are facing, including challenges in employee engagement and retention, creating psychologically safe and inclusive workplaces, the impacts of ChatGPT and AI on the HR function, and more. Some of this year's session themes include:

The future of HR and preparing for the unpredictable

Creating a culture of connection and transforming culture in 365 days

How the employee experience should evolve in 2023 and beyond

Psychological safety myth-busting and why it matters for HR

Increasing retention, diversity of thought, and long-term job satisfaction

Addressing workforce hiring challenges

The highly anticipated conference will not only equip HR leaders with future-focused, data-backed insights, but also provide an opportunity to connect and network with experts, analysts, and peers face-to-face at the beautiful Hilton Orlando resort in Florida.

More details about anticipated speakers, interactive sessions, keynote presentations, peer-to-peer roundtables, CHRO panel discussions, and the full conference agenda will be released over the coming weeks.

HR professionals interested in attending can register for Signature 2023 here. Early bird tickets are available until August 1, 2023.

Media interested in attending Signature 2023 or joining McLean & Company's Media Insiders program to get exclusive access to new industry research and insights on upcoming HR trends can contact pr@mcleanco.com.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

