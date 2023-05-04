Harvard Business School Welcomes Visionary Essnova CEO Sri Gutti to its Prestigious OPM Program: A Pioneering Journey of Impact, Innovation, and Leadership Begins

Essnova's trailblazing CEO, Sri Gutti, joins Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management (OPM) program, ushering in an era of innovation, mentorship, and collaboration.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essnova, a cutting-edge technology company providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to the United States federal government, proudly announces that its founder and CEO, Sri Gutti, has been accepted into Harvard Business School's distinguished OPM program. Launched in 1972 and graduating thousands of business leaders, the OPM program is a testament to Harvard's commitment to excellence. After completing the transformative MBA from Emory's Goizueta Business School, which fueled his entrepreneurial journey and led to Essnova's rapid growth, Sri is now poised to embark on the next chapter of business education and entrepreneurial excellence by pursuing the prestigious OPM program at Harvard Business School.

"Thrilled to join Harvard's OPM to continue my entrepreneurial journey. Eager to grow and shape the future together" - Sri Gutti

"Joining Harvard's OPM program is a humbling, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a dream come true. I'm deeply grateful for the chance to enhance my business education and grow as a leader. I'm committed to utilizing this experience to create a lasting, positive impact on our employees, partners, clients, fellow business leaders, and future generations, by cultivating a culture of collaboration and mentorship that propels everyone towards success," said Sri Gutti.

Gutti's accomplishments include accolades from the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA), such as Small Business Person of the Year in 2020 and Minority Business of the Year award in 2023. Essnova's rapid growth under his leadership earned top rankings at 163 on INC Magazine's list of 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S and at 20 in the Financial Times' list of 500 fastest-growing companies in North America.

Through the OPM program, Gutti will refine his skills in strategy, finance, marketing, operations, and more, engaging with world-renowned faculty and fellow business leaders. This transformative experience will fuel Essnova's growth and empower the company to forge impactful partnerships while enabling Gutti to guide a new generation of professionals.

Upon completing the program in 2025, Sri Gutti will join the distinguished community of Harvard Business School alumni, including OPM, MBA, and graduates from other programs across various industries.

Gutti's involvement in the OPM program sets the stage for Essnova's ongoing success and contributes to the broader business community's development. Leveraging the insights gained, Gutti aims to expand Essnova's federal reach, tap into state, local, and education (SLED) markets, enhance B2B operations, and embark on new ventures. Additionally, he plans to engage in philanthropic work and support non-profit organizations, emphasizing the importance of making a meaningful impact. As Sri Gutti's education at Harvard Business School progresses, his legacy will inspire and touch countless lives, fostering a culture of mentorship, collaboration, and innovation across industries.

About Harvard Business School OPM:

The Owner/President Management program is an intensive program for business owners, taught by Harvard Business School (HBS) faculty on the HBS campus in Boston, MA. Delivered in three highly integrated units spanning 24 months over three calendar years, the program aims to expand leadership skills, boost the value of the enterprise, and prepare leaders for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Each three-week unit delves into essential business fundamentals, emerging best practices, and areas of special interest to entrepreneurial business leaders.

About Essnova Solutions, Inc.:

Established in 2005, ESSNOVA SOLUTIONS, Inc. is a growing ISO 9001:2015 certified small business providing comprehensive technology and program management services to government and commercial clients. Specializing in SETA (Scientific, Engineering, Technical, and Administrative Services), Geospatial/Environmental Services, Customer Experience, and Healthcare, Essnova efficiently manages diverse professional teams. The company's VAR reseller unit complements its services with products and licensing from numerous manufacturers. As an SBA 8(a), HUBZone certified, minority-owned business, Essnova constantly expands its offerings and strives to be the top choice in clients' vendor portfolios.

