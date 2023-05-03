Kress 40V and 60V lines of outdoor power equipment hit shelves in North America

Homeowners and weekend warriors can find Kress products at local dealerships across the United States and Canada.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kress 40V and 60V lines of outdoor power equipment are now available at dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. With a reputation for innovation and pushing the boundaries, Kress is well-known throughout Europe as a top-tier equipment manufacturer. Kress, which made its North American debut with commercial-grade equipment powered by the revolutionary 8-Minute CyberSystem late last year, has now made its way across North America with prosumer-grade outdoor power equipment designed with the weekend warrior in mind. The new Kress 40V (2x20V) and 60V lines of outdoor power equipment provide the perfect solution for anyone looking to achieve high-quality results with clean, quiet products.

"Kress is recognized in Europe for its quality, durability and innovation, particularly among commercial-grade users," stated Don Gao, CEO of Positec Group. "This new, battery-powered equipment will quickly establish Kress as a powerhouse in the consumer space, too. Inspired by our commercial line of products, we are glad to provide homeowners with technology built just for them."

The Kress 40V line of outdoor power equipment is supported by Kress 20V Kross Pack lithium-ion batteries, designed to be combined for higher power output and longer runtimes. With options for 2Ah, 4Ah and 8Ah, the Kress 40V line can be customized to the job at-hand. The 40V line of outdoor power equipment includes:

40V 15" Line Trimmer

40V 14" Chainsaw

40V 24" Hedge Trimmer

The Kress 60V prosumer line of outdoor power equipment is supported by Kress 60V lithium-ion batteries which can charge smoothly and in less than an hour. The Kress 60V line consists of:

60V 850CFM Axial Blower

60V 750CFM Axial Blower

60V 16" Line Trimmer

60V 16" Carbon Fiber Line Trimmer

60V 16" Chainsaw

60V 18" Chainsaw

60V 21" Push Mower

All Kress 40V and 60V prosumer products are equipped with Kress-built brushless motors and are highly customizable to fit any home landscaping need. Consumers interested in purchasing Kress products can do so at Kress dealers across the U.S. and Canada. For more details about Kress products or to find a dealer near you, visit www.kress.com.

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, smelly combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

