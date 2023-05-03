City of Hope Honored Among 'Top Hospitals and Health Systems' for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Organization ranked No. 2 this year by DiversityInc as a leader in inclusivity efforts and recognized for the third year running

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has been recognized by DiversityInc as one of the nation's "Top Hospitals and Health Systems" for diversity, equity and inclusion. City of Hope ranked second in the health care group of the 2023 list, distinguishing the organization as one of two National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and the highest ranked institution in California on the list. This marks the third year in a row City of Hope has been included in the top 10 of the prestigious list, jumping four spots from No. 6 to No. 2 in one year's time.

Launched in 2001, DiversityInc's survey is the most comprehensive, data-driven analysis of some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Leadership Accountability, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy. DiversityInc receives more than 1,800 submissions from employers for the ranking.

"City of Hope is honored to be recognized by DiversityInc for our ongoing efforts to infuse diversity, equity and inclusion into every facet of our organization," said Angela L. Talton, City of Hope senior vice president and system chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. "Our DEI strategy is holistic with a focus on reflecting and respecting the diversity of our staff, patients, their families and caregivers, and the community at large. This complements our approach to understanding a patient's genetic profile and providing personalized treatment specific to the individual care needs of the whole patient."

This strategy includes leading the Cancer Care Is Different Coalition, a diverse set of advocates, oncology leaders and organizations with a goal of increasing access to specialized cancer care for all patients who need it. The coalition helped draft the California Cancer Care Equity Act, legislation which ensures that MediCal beneficiaries who receive a complex cancer diagnosis have the choice to seek treatment at a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, where they can enroll in clinical trials and receive leading-edge treatment. This law was passed unanimously and became effective as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Internally, City of Hope has instituted interactive, scenario-based training that teaches people managers how to mitigate bias and consciously change behaviors while encouraging accountability. In 2022, City of Hope increased diversity in senior leadership: women, Hispanic/Latinx and Black/African American representation grew 25%, 150% and 25%, respectively. To infuse diversity into its business practices, City of Hope runs a Supplier Diversity Program, which encourages the engagement of minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBTQ-owned, service-disabled, and historically underutilized businesses as suppliers.

City of Hope's national system of provider and research entities now serves approximately 134,000 patients each year, with more than 11,000 team members, 600 physicians and more than 1,000 scientists and researchers across a network of locations in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia.

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

