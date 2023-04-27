Trulieve Announces Georgia's First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

New dispensary in Macon provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of Georgia's first medical cannabis dispensary in Macon. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM, seven days a week and is located at 3556 Riverside Dr.

Georgia’s first medical cannabis dispensary in Macon, GA will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located at 3556 Riverside Dr. (PRNewswire)

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 AM with a ribbon cutting, food trucks and merchandise giveaways.

The Company will open three more dispensaries this year located at:

Columbus: 4238 Armour Road

Newnan : 1690 E Hwy 34

Pooler : 2002 Pooler Parkway

"We believe that access to medical cannabis improves lives, and Trulieve is proud to be the first to provide that access to the state of Georgia," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to providing high quality products and an elite experience."

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/how-to-get-medical-marijuana-card/georgia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

