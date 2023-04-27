Our Military Kids® Presents 2023 Courageous Kids Contest Winners

In honor of April's Month of the Military Child, Our Military Kids is celebrating this year's Courageous Kids Contest winners.

OAKTON, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity grants to military children and teens, is honoring thirteen extraordinary Courageous Kids Contest winners in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

Monroe, 10, from Maine is the proud daughter of an U.S. Navy Reservist and one of this year's Courageous Kids Contest winners! During her father's deployment, Monroe and her sister received Our Military Kids activity grants to cover gymnastics fees. (PRNewswire)

Our Military Kids announces thirteen Courageous Kids Contest winners in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

"We are thrilled to have received 500 nominations for extraordinary military kids during OMK's third annual Courageous Kids Contest," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and Navy Veteran. "It is an honor to spotlight military children and teens who are making an incredible impact at school, at home, in their communities, and in their extracurricular activities, especially while having a parent deployed or recovering from combat injuries."

The contest winners are:

Hidden Helper Hero: Nidia, 17, North Carolina

U.S. Army: Madyson, 18, Ohio

U.S. Navy: Lesley, 17, Washington

U.S. Air Force: Catherine, 14, Florida

U.S. Marine Corps: Kayla, 17, Arizona

U.S. Coast Guard: Walker, 5, New York

U.S. Army National Guard: Daniela, 16, Texas

U.S. Army Reserve: Nikki, 13, California

U.S. Navy Reserve: Monroe, 10, Maine

U.S. Air National Guard: Conleigh, 13, North Carolina

U.S. Air Force Reserve: Drake, 12, Ohio

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve: Lily, 15, California

U.S. Coast Guard Reserve: Billy, 16, Pennsylvania

Learn More About Each Winner

OMK's Courageous Kids Contest was made possible thanks to Presenting Sponsor Navy Federal Credit Union, whose employees volunteered on the contest's Nomination Review Committee, and Star Sponsor CACI International.

"As the mom of two military kids, I know first-hand the duty of making sure they feel loved and cared for while their dad is away," said Brandi Gomez, Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Program Manager for Navy Federal. "These grants from Our Military Kids help military children find joy when they need it most, and I'm grateful Navy Federal is part of it."

Winners will each receive a $300 cash stipend, award certificate, and a Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet courtesy of RSM and Lenovo.

Learn more at: www.ourmilitarykids.org/contest

About Our Military Kids®

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Our Military Kids