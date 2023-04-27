eVisit Announces the Acquisition of Bluestream Health

Market-leading virtual care operating platform to add digital front door capabilities, integrated language services, and innovative health system customers to help healthcare organizations simplify care delivery

PHOENIX, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit , the leading virtual care operating platform for health systems and large, complex healthcare delivery organizations, today announced it has acquired Bluestream Health , an innovative digital front door and virtual care workflow solution that manages patient and provider interactions throughout the care delivery process. Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

With this acquisition, eVisit augments its highly innovative capabilities with complementary digital front doors and integrated language services for patients to seamlessly access care. eVisit's operating platform automates patient navigation and organizes patients and clinicians in one streamlined view, helping clinicians manage patient volumes more efficiently. The platform supports the distribution of digital care strategies that enable multiple clinicians to serve many patients simultaneously. This results in increased satisfaction for patients and clinicians, improved outcomes, and financial resiliency for healthcare delivery organizations.

"We are honored to welcome Bluestream Health's customers and talented team to eVisit," said Sachin Agrawal, CEO of eVisit . "eVisit and Bluestream share a common ethos of empowering complex healthcare delivery organizations in their journey to transform care with a digital-first approach. We believe that such organizations require a dedicated operating platform to combine historically-disparate capabilities. Bluestream accelerates the execution of eVisit's strategic value to the organizations we serve."

eVisit now empowers over 100 healthcare delivery organizations spanning 2,000 sites of care with a highly-configurable platform to deliver high-quality virtual care. Over 275,000 clinicians across all 50 states have access to eVisit to facilitate the delivery of millions of encounters annually.

"eVisit is the right strategic partner to further Bluestream's mission of bringing virtual care to patients, developing innovative workflow tools, and driving better health outcomes," said Matthew Davidge, CEO of Bluestream Health .

One of Bluestream's most successful client partnerships has served MedStar Health , the largest healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region, in becoming nationally recognized for leveraging connected care models to strengthen patient access, clinical teams, and innovation outcomes.

"eVisit takes its core strategy of creating the market-leading virtual care platform for health systems and other complex healthcare delivery organizations to the next level with their acquisition of Bluestream Health," said Bill Sheahan, Chief Innovation Officer, MedStar Health, and Executive Director, MedStar Institute for Innovation. "Our partnership with Bluestream has been essential in establishing and scaling telehealth throughout MedStar Health and it has enhanced visit quality, provider satisfaction, and business results in the process. With this news, MedStar Health welcomes advancing this successful partnership with eVisit to further accelerate the functionality, integration, and innovative possibilities of telehealth offerings within our care delivery model."

About eVisit

eVisit is the leading virtual care operating platform for innovative health systems and large, complex healthcare delivery organizations. Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the platform supports seamless integration of virtual care initiatives across service lines with configurable workflows to increase access, improve quality, and optimize clinical teams to utilize their full skills and experience while improving financial resilience for the health system. eVisit is trusted by leading health systems, and other large, complex healthcare delivery organizations. For more information, visit evisit.com .

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream Health is a virtual care Platform-as-a-Service delivering broad patient care access and operational efficiency for providers. It combines lightweight and flexible tools to design and deploy digital front doors for healthcare with patented workflow systems to manage complex clinical delivery. Leading healthcare organizations use Bluestream to deliver ambulatory visits, virtual-first healthcare, emergency medicine, behavioral health consults, language interpreting, and other mission-critical initiatives.

Media Contact: Elissa Baker ebaker@evisit.com

