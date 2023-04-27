The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes CARTI Cancer Center

CARTI Cancer Center joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that CARTI Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

CARTI is joining forces with Caris, a pioneer in precision medicine and leading molecular science and technology company

Since 1976, CARTI Cancer Center has delivered the world's most advanced forms of cancer care in a compassionate, patient-centered environment. An independent, not-for-profit cancer care provider, CARTI treats more than 35,000 new patients each year from every county in Arkansas, and across the country, with a belief that treatment should be close to home and as convenient as possible. Their mission is to make trusted cancer care accessible for every patient they serve through compassion, innovation and purpose. CARTI's team of expert providers treat all types of adult cancer and blood disorders with a full spectrum of treatment modalities, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, as well as diagnostic radiology.

"CARTI is joining forces with Caris, a pioneer in precision medicine and the leading molecular science and technology company, to provide our patients with the most advanced scientific tools to fight cancer. This collaboration will bring to our patients the best in cancer care without leaving their home state," said Sam Makhoul, M.D., Medical Director for Research at the CARTI Cancer Center.

"We are excited to welcome CARTI Cancer Center to the growing Caris Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "CARTI's mission to improve outcomes of all patients with cancer is aligned with Caris' goals and the POA's vision. We look forward to accomplishing this goal together with their physicians, researchers and staff through precision oncology research and innovation."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 83 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with matched molecular and clinical outcomes data covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CARTI Cancer Center

CARTI is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider offering medical and surgical oncology, diagnostic radiology, and radiation oncology. Along with the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, it has locations in Clarksville, Clinton, Conway, Crossett, El Dorado, Heber Springs, Magnolia, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Russellville, Saline County, Searcy and Stuttgart. It currently serves more than 35,000 new patients annually, including from every county in Arkansas. For more information, visit CARTI.com.

