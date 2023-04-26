U.S. News and CareJourney Collaborate to Enhance Doctor Finder

Areas of Expertise now available on more than 100,000 doctor profiles.

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the addition of Areas of Expertise to its doctor-finder tool for patients. Powered by a new collaboration with CareJourney , the market leader in provider cost and quality data, the new feature adds pertinent information to more than 100,000 physician profiles in U.S. News' free, searchable Doctor Finder .

Through the collaboration, U.S. News has incorporated CareJourney's data-driven insights, allowing consumers to compare providers based on a doctor's areas of expertise by displaying the relative frequency at which a physician has treated a specific condition or has performed a specific procedure in Medicare beneficiaries, relative to peers nationally and within their state.

"Choosing a medical provider can be a challenging decision. Adding areas of expertise to the U.S. News' Doctor Finder has advanced our mission to help health care consumers identify and connect with the right provider for their needs," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Healthcare at U.S. News. "U.S. News' collaboration with CareJourney provides an in-depth expansion of our tool to provide even more free, comprehensive data on thousands of providers' expertise."

The Areas of Expertise insights are featured on doctor profiles of specialists in service areas such as cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology and orthopedics, with additional medical specialties to be added in the coming months. With this tool, consumers can easily conduct a customized search for a provider by specialty, location and name, and evaluate them on their experience in treating patients with similar needs.

"Too often patients are left to sift through recommendations from friends and family, navigate sparse and conflicting online patient reviews, or rely on profit-motivated referrals to choose where they get care," said Kevin Sheldon, chief operating officer at CareJourney. "We are thrilled to partner with U.S. News to build on the quality and depth of their data and help ensure that our unique provider insights reach patients and assist them in choosing the best care for their particular needs."

The Areas of Expertise addition to the Doctor Finder is part of U.S. News' expanding health care offerings to further empower patients with valuable information to make the best choices for their medical care.

