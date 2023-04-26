Protect the Path Event Spans 40+ Cities

Insurtech Company, Quility, Combines Culture and Cleanup

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past week, Quility launched its first Protect the Path event. From April 16-22, agents and corporate staff came together for a common purpose: to clean up trails across the U.S. in support and celebration of Earth Day. In total, more than 250 people participated from coast to coast.

More than 250 people came together for Quility's Protect the Path cleanup event.

Organizing a nationwide cleanup

Planning began months prior to the event. Whit Zeh, Quility's Senior Director of Corporate Well-Being and Community Outreach, kicked off the process by helping agency owners create teams in various U.S. cities. Using Quility's online portal, agents and staff were able to register, sign waivers and receive important information and reminders leading up to their event.

"The success of Protect the Path 2023," says Zeh, "is the result of those who planned and promoted the event as well as those who showed up ready to care for the earth in their communities. It's heartwarming to see our staff and agents be the culture that Quility seeks to create—one deeply invested in impact."

Making a ripple

Protect the Path was made possible by Quility's internal initiative, The Ripple Model™, which in part provides staff and agents with sustainable community outreach opportunities. The Ripple Model intends to not only provide a framework for creating wholehearted culture but to also cast pebbles, stones and boulders of empowerment, outreach and inspiration with the intention of creating wider and wider circles of impact.

What began as an eight-city endeavor, soon became an event with 40+ U.S. locations. And what started as an effort to pick up trash on established walking trails, quickly expanded to the clearing of debris, recyclables and even invasive plants from trails, parks, rivers and beaches—a ripple in full effect.

About Quility:

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more about Quility and The Ripple Model, visit quility.com.

