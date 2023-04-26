THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA SALUTES APPLE'S HIT SERIES 'TED LASSO' IN A SEASON THREE FINALE CELEBRATION IN LOS ANGELES

Latest Event in PaleyLive LA Series Features an Exclusive Conversation with Members of the Cast and Creative Team and a Special Preview Screening of the Season Three Finale

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned cultural institution The Paley Center for Media is paying tribute to the Emmy Award-winning and global hit Apple Original series, Ted Lasso, now streaming on Apple TV+, in an exclusive conversation with the members of the show's creative team and star-studded cast, including a special preview screening of the highly anticipated season three finale episode of the series, ahead of its global debut on Wednesday, May 31 on Apple TV+.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

This special event, Ted Lasso Season Finale Celebration, will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:00 pm PT at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills.

Scheduled to appear:

Jason Sudeikis , " Ted Lasso "

Brendan Hunt , "Coach Beard"

Phil Dunster , " Jamie Tartt "

Nick Mohammed , " Nathan Shelley "

Juno Temple , " Keeley Jones "

Jeremy Swift , " Leslie Higgins "

Cristo Fernandez , " Dani Rojas "

Toheeb Jimoh , " Sam Obisanya "

Billy Harris , " Colin Hughes "

Kola Bokinni , " Isaac McAdoo "

James Lance , " Trent Crimm "

Moderator to be announced.

Currently in its third season, Ted Lasso, the multi-award-winning, history making comedic masterpiece now streaming on Apple TV+, has charmed and inspired audiences the world over. Debuting during the pandemic, it struck a chord with viewers drawn to the title character's "Be Kind" mantra as well as the acclaimed performances of its gifted ensemble cast.

"Ted Lasso embodies heart and soul and has captured the attention and imagination of audiences from around the world. The series has served as comfort during our most difficult times, and we are delighted to celebrate the series and bring some of that joy to its adoring fans." said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media.

Following its global debut on Apple TV+ in August 2020, Ted Lasso became the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards including back-to-back Emmys for Best Comedy Series. The series about an American college football coach who takes over a top-flight English soccer team, was blessed with perfect timing. Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) relentless optimism in the face of every crisis was a balm amid the grinding anxiety of the pandemic and the presidential election. The magnificent performances of the entire ensemble resonated with global audiences and propelled the series to a record number of award wins and industry accolades.

In addition to its Emmy accolades, "Ted Lasso" has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award; a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis; three Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated; and in addition, the Writers Guild of America crowned "Ted Lasso" with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

Ted Lasso is among of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and the series once again becomes the most Emmy Award-winning comedy.

To purchase tickets to this exclusive preview event, please visit paleycenter.org

Tickets are on sale to Paley Center Partner level members and above on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:00am PT. General Member ticket sales begin Friday, April 28 at 9:00 am PT.

The general public can access tickets starting Saturday, April 29 at 9:00 am PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleycenter.org

The general public can access tickets starting Friday, April 28 at 9:00 am PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleycenter.org

The Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is located at 8949 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90211.

Parking for the Samuel Goldwyn Theater is located at 8920 Wilshire Boulevard and 9025 Wilshire Boulevard. There is no public parking available at the theater itself.

Hearing and visual impairment assistance is available upon request.

No food, beverages, candy, or gum are allowed in the theater.

For information regarding the event, please contact customercare@paleycenter.org.

Events and participants are subject to change.

The Paley Center's Membership offers free admission to The Paley Museum in New York City; exclusive ticket presale and discounts to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE; conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; access to the Paley Archive with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about Paley Membership, visit paleycenter.org/membership .

For additional information, please visit:

https://www.paleycenter.org/

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center, where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together, draws upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media