HP Chooses RISE with SAP to Help Drive Digital Transformation, Optimization and Efficiency

WALLDORF, Germany, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced an expansion of its strategic relationship with HP Inc. as HP invests in the RISE with SAP solution to support its focus on driving digital transformation, portfolio optimization and operational efficiency. The software will provide a platform for combining hardware, software and services to deliver flexible workforce solutions.

"HP was one of the first SAP strategic customers to standardize on SAP S/4HANA, and the company continues to serve as a model of how working with SAP can enable business transformation," said Scott Russell, Executive Board Member, Customer Success, SAP SE. "This latest step forward not only supports the delivery of HP's digital transformation – but also furthers HP's vision of delivering future-ready services for its customers."

The RISE with SAP solution bundles the applications, tools and services necessary to continue transforming and automating HP's core business functions.

"The hybrid world around us is evolving rapidly, and so is the need to create new digital experiences that are more connected, personalized and optimized," said Greg Baxter, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, HP Inc. "Thanks to our expanded partnership with SAP, we are able to prioritize new solutions that help us become more nimble, efficient and innovative as we create amazing experiences for our customers, partners and employees around the world."

HP's investment also will allow the organization to expand its use of other SAP® products to drive process and operational efficiency.

