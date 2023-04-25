S&P Dow Jones Indices to Calculate The Road to Autonomy Index Tracking Autonomous Vehicles and Logistics

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road to Autonomy®, a leading source of data, insight and commentary on autonomous vehicles and logistics, has selected S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) to be the custom calculation agent for The Road to Autonomy Index (ticker: AUTONOMY) and The Road to Autonomy Total Return Index (ticker: AUTOMYTR).

The Road to Autonomy Index provides a comprehensive view into the future of how we live and work -- Grayson Brulte CEO

The Road to Autonomy Index, comprised of 38 publicly-traded companies, measures the performance of the autonomous vehicle and logistics ecosystems, including autonomous vehicles, trucks and off-road specialty vehicles, as well as transportation, technology, industrial and services companies that have identified autonomy as a key component of their growth strategies.

"The Road to Autonomy Index provides a comprehensive view into this dynamic sector that is poised to shape the future of how we live and work," said Grayson Brulte, founder and chief executive officer of The Road to Autonomy. "Our unmatched knowledge of the industry and the influences that drive it give us unique perspective into its potential, and our partnership with S&P DJI provides a foundation of integrity and transparency for the Index."

Mr. Brulte, a recognized authority on the sector, said companies in the Index were chosen for their commitment to autonomy, developing technology components, platforms and services, including chips, hardware, industrial logistics, infrastructure, manufacturing, insurance, payments, services and software.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to be the calculation agent behind The Road to Autonomy Index," said Michael Mell, senior director, Global Custom Index Product Management at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "As an independent global index provider, we support our clients as they create innovative thematic custom indices and enable them to tap into our deep indexing experience and calculation capabilities."

To learn more about The Road to Autonomy Index, go to https://www.roadtoautonomy.com/index/

About The Road to Autonomy

The Road to Autonomy is a leading source of data, insight and commentary on autonomous vehicles and logistics. The company has three businesses: The Road to Autonomy Indices, with Standard and Poor's Dow Jones Indices as the custom calculation agent; Media, which includes The Road to Autonomy Podcast and The Road to Autonomy Show; and The Road to Autonomy Research and Consulting Services. To learn more, go to www.roadtoautonomy.com

