Procede Software Appoints Sharon Covitt to Newly Created Vice President of Product Success Role to Lead Enhancement and Adoption of Excede Additional Solutions

The appointment reflects the company's commitment to advancing its products and solutions in ways that drive measurable impact for its dealership customers.

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has appointed Sharon Covitt as Vice President of Product Success. Covitt, who has been with the company for 19 years and previously served as Vice President of Implementation, will lead the enhancement and adoption of Excede Additional Solutions. The appointment highlights the company's commitment to ensuring its customers maximize their investment in Excede.

"Because of her long tenure with the company, Sharon has a deep understanding of both Excede and the dealership ecosystem. We are excited to have someone with her talent, intelligence, and passion for customer service lead the enhancement and adoption of Excede Additional Solutions," said Larry Kettler, CEO. He continued, "The appointment of Sharon to this role reflects our long-standing practice of putting the right people in place and investing resources to advance our products in ways that drive measurable impact for our dealership customers. It is a true measure of our commitment to product development, now and in the coming years."

Excede Additional Solutions are designed to complement the core Excede functionality and extend its reach into other essential areas of dealership operations. Additional Solutions include Asset Management, Barcode Scanning, Document Delivery, and Timeclock, among others. In her new role, Covitt will work closely with both Procede customers and staff to guide the ongoing enhancement of Additional Solutions and ensure customers have the information and resources they need to successfully implement and adopt them.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of my previous role as Vice President of Implementation was partnering closely with new customers and building deep relationships with them. As I take on this new set of responsibilities, I look forward to building on those relationships and helping our customers take their use of Excede to the next level with Excede Additional Solutions," said Covitt.

As part of this new role, Covitt will become a core member of the Product department, led by Eric Fortin, Senior Vice President of Product. Fortin said, "We are thrilled to have Sharon move into this critical role. Our goal is to deliver ever-increasing value to our customers, and with 20 years of industry experience to her credit, Sharon is well-positioned to do that. She brings a deep understanding of dealership operations and will help us ensure we are not only building solutions dealers need, but also that they are successful in using them. It's a significant move for our company, our customers, and the industry."

