Markel names Amandeep Dhillon Managing Director, Global Head of Catastrophe and Exposure Management

RICHMOND, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Amandeep Dhillon has joined as Managing Director, Global Head of Catastrophe and Exposure Management.

In this role, Dhillon will lead Markel's approach to catastrophe and exposure management across the company's global insurance and reinsurance platform and across all lines of coverage, including property and marine, casualty, cyber, and professional liability.

"Accelerating Markel's catastrophe and exposure management capabilities across the platform is a strategic priority, and Amandeep Dhillon's extensive experience will bring tremendous value to the organization," said Guenter Kryszon, Global Executive Underwriting Officer, Property, for Markel. "His leadership will help Markel enhance current methodologies and develop bespoke solutions."

Dhillon has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance business, working in multiple areas including catastrophe risk management and ceded reinsurance.

Dhillon will be based in Markel's Glen Allen, Virginia office and will report to Kryszon.

