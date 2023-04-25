Criminal IP: A Cybersecurity OSINT Search Engine at RSA Conference Right After Its Official Service Release

TORRANCE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Criminal IP, a cutting-edge OSINT-based search engine, provided by AI Spera Inc., is attending the RSA Conference from April 24 to 27 in San Francisco. Visit booth S-634 to experience a comprehensive solution to improve the visibility of your personal and company IT assets, with tailored demonstrations and engaging Q&A sessions available throughout the week.

At RSA Conference 2023, Criminal IP is unveiling its newly launched official service, a Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) search engine that collects and analyzes IP addresses from around the world on a daily basis to detect cyber threats. Check out the Release Note to learn more about its features and plans. Additionally, Criminal IP will showcase Criminal IP ASM (Attack Surface Management), an automated SaaS solution that identifies, detects, and monitors all Internet-connected assets while assessing their vulnerabilities.

If you're interested in meeting the Criminal IP team, you can request a coffee chat during the event through this link. All visitors are welcome to stop by the booth to receive exciting launch celebratory giveaways.

About AI Spera

AI Spera provides an OSINT-based CTI from a hacker's perspective by developing the latest AI-driven security technologies. AI Spera defends against ever-evolving cyber threats, spanning education and research, corporate security teams, white hackers, national agencies, and cybercrime investigation organizations.

