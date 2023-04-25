Bloomz to Attend 2023 OHSPRA Education Conference

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the largest school communication app, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Ohio School Public Relations Association (OHSPRA) Education Conference. The event will occur on April 27th and 28th at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel at 409 Altair Parkway in Westerville.

At the Bloomz booth (#2), attendees can see a demo of the app's features and learn how to improve communication and engagement among parents, teachers, and students. Attendees visiting the Bloomz booth can also be entered to win a 2022 Apple Ipad. The team at Bloomz will also be presenting during the lunch break, where they will share insights on how technology is revolutionizing how schools communicate with parents and students.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the OHSPRA Education Conference," said Chaks Appalabattula, CEO and Founder of Bloomz. "As an app designed to improve communication between teachers and parents, this conference is the perfect opportunity for us to engage with educators and showcase how the parent teacher communication app Bloomz can help them build stronger relationships with parents."

Bloomz is an award-winning app that aims to simplify communication between teachers and parents. With Bloomz, teachers can easily send parents and students updates, pictures, and announcements, eliminating the need for multiple communication channels. The app offers features such as PBIS behavior management, student portfolios, messaging, and calendar integration - all in one unified platform.

"We believe that communication is the key to student success, and Bloomz is committed to helping teachers and parents stay connected," said Appalabattula. "We look forward to meeting everyone at the OHSPRA Education Conference and sharing our insights on how Bloomz can streamline school communication and improve student outcomes."

The OHSPRA Education Conference is an annual event that brings education professionals from across the state to discuss trends, best practices, and challenges in school public relations. To learn more about OHSPRA and the Education Conference, visit their website at https://ohspra.org/ . For more information about Bloomz, please visit their website at https://www.bloomz.com.

