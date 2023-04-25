BigID Launches BigAI: Adapting Generative AI to Accelerate Data Security, Governance and Risk Management

New AI Empowers Organizations with Automation and Guidance To Address Data Security, Governance, and Compliance

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance, today announced the launch of BigAI, its newest AI engine to accelerate data security, governance, and risk management initiatives.

In today's ever-evolving tech landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a critical element in organizations' operations. BigAI helps bridge the gap between data insights and action by providing accurate and valuable data insight & actionable intelligence across an organization's data environment.

BigAI adopts a security and privacy-by-design approach using BigID's own private models and servers, so no data is shared with public models. In addition, organizations are empowered with a specialized AI capabilities to address their data initiatives:

Make Your Data Easier to Understand : BigAI improves the quality of the data environment by automatically providing friendlier names to data tables and columns, making it easier to interpret, analyze, and compare data.

Document Clustering Made Easy : BigAI makes document clustering easier by automatically generating friendly cluster titles, allowing for easy indexing and searching through metadata. Document clustering promotes better data governance and management practices, improving productivity and efficiency when working with large amounts of data and documents.

Faster Way to Get Answers: BigChat, a virtual personal assistant, helps guide and instruct organizations to better address their data initiatives. By leveraging the quality and richness of BigID documentation, BigChat uses BigAI to quickly generate answers to complex, technical, and bespoke questions.

"At BigID, we're always pushing the boundaries of what's possible with data security, privacy, governance, and compliance," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO, and co-founder of BigID. "With BigAI, we're giving our customers the power to unlock the full potential of their data environments. Whether you're a CISO looking to secure your organization's data or a data analyst searching for better insights, BigAI is the solution you need to take your data journey to the next level."

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has raised $485 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, and listed on the 2021 Forbes.

