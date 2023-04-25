3M Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Company Announces Restructuring Actions

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported first-quarter 2023 results.

"In the first quarter we continued our relentless focus on serving customers and aggressively managed costs," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "Market trends were as we expected, and we made changes to improve our operations and position us for success as supply chains improve."

"To strengthen 3M for the future, today we announced actions that will reduce costs at the corporate center, further simplify and strengthen our supply chain structure, and streamline our go-to-market business models, which will improve margins and cash flow," Roman continued. "We will continue to prioritize investments in high-growth end markets where 3M science gives us a clear competitive advantage."

First-Quarter Highlights:

Company reports GAAP earnings per share of $1.76 .

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.97 , excluding the impact of special items.





























Q1 2023

Q1 2022



GAAP EPS

$ 1.76

$ 2.26



Special items

0.21

0.37



Adjusted EPS

$ 1.97

$ 2.63

















Memo:











GAAP operating income margin

15.4 %

18.6 %



Adjusted operating income margin

17.9 %

22.0 %



See the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section for applicable information.

Sales of $8.0 billion , down 9.0 percent year-on-year, with organic sales decline of 4.9 percent year-on-year, a 1.3 percent headwind from divestitures and a 2.8 percent headwind from foreign currency translation due to strength of U.S. dollar.

Adjusted sales of $7.7 billion , down 9.7 percent year-on-year with adjusted organic sales decline of 5.6 percent year-on-year which included a 3.4 percentage point headwind from the decline in disposable respirator demand, along with the 2022 exit of Russia .

Operating cash flow was $1.3 billion , up 26 percent year-on-year, while adjusted free cash flow was $0.9 billion , up 24 percent year-on-year.

3M returned $856 million to shareholders.

The above includes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. See the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section for applicable information.

3M Announces Restructuring Actions

3M is taking restructuring actions that are intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused. The structural reorganization will reduce the size of the corporate center of the company, simplify supply chain, streamline 3M's geographic footprint, reduce layers of management, and further align business go-to-market models to customers. These restructuring actions are expected to affect all functions, businesses, and geographies and will impact approximately 6,000 positions globally, in addition to the reduction of 2,500 global manufacturing roles announced in January 2023. 3M anticipates annual pre-tax savings of $700 million to $900 million upon completion of these actions.

These actions are expected to meaningfully reduce costs and drive long-term improvement in margins and cash flow while enabling a more efficient and effective structure for driving long-term growth. The company will continue to focus its commercial efforts in high-growth markets including automotive electrification, home improvement, personal safety, electronics, and health care. In addition, 3M will prioritize emerging growth areas such as climate technology, sustainable packaging, industrial automation, semiconductors, and next-generation consumer electronics.

The company expects total pre-tax charges of $700 million to $900 million inclusive of previous actions announced in January 2023. 3M expects to incur approximately half of the pre-tax charges in 2023, with $175 million to $250 million expected in the second quarter. The charges will be offset by pre-tax savings and are included in the company's full-year 2023 guidance.

Full-Year 2023 Outlook

3M affirms its full-year expectations for 2023 including the following:

-6 to -2 percent adjusted total sales growth^, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth^ of -3 percent to flat

Adjusted earnings per share^ of $8.50 to $9.00

Adjusted operating cash flow^ of $5.8 to $6.3 billion contributing to 90% to 100% adjusted free cash flow conversion^

^ As further discussed at * within the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section, 3M cannot, without unreasonable effort, forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures and, therefore, does not provide them on a forward-looking basis reflecting these items.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information about 3M's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "target," "forecast" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international trade, geopolitical, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, including inflation, recession, military conflicts, natural and other disasters or climate change affecting the operations of the Company or its customers and suppliers; (2) risks related to unexpected events such as the public health crises associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; (3) foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; (4) risks related to certain fluorochemicals, including liabilities related to claims, lawsuits, and government regulatory proceedings concerning various PFAS-related products and chemistries, as well as risks related to the Company's plans to exit PFAS manufacturing and discontinue use of PFAS across its product portfolio; (5) legal proceedings, including significant developments that could occur in the legal and regulatory proceedings described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (the "Reports"); (6) competitive conditions and customer preferences; (7) the timing and market acceptance of new product and service offerings; (8) the availability and cost of purchased components, compounds, raw materials and energy due to shortages, increased demand and wages, supply chain interruptions, or natural or other disasters; (9) unanticipated problems or delays with the phased implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, or security breaches and other disruptions to the Company's information technology infrastructure; (10) the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures, and other strategic events resulting from portfolio management actions and other evolving business strategies; (11) operational execution, including the extent to which the Company can realize the benefits of planned productivity improvements, as well as the impact of organizational restructuring activities; (12) financial market risks that may affect the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans; (13) the Company's credit ratings and its cost of capital; (14) tax-related external conditions, including changes in tax rates, laws or regulations; (15) matters relating to the proposed spin-off of the Company's Health Care business, including whether the transaction will be completed, or if completed, will be on the expected terms; the risk that the expected benefits will not be realized; the risk that the costs or dis-synergies will exceed the anticipated amounts; the ability to satisfy the various closing conditions; potential business disruption; the diversion of management time; the impact of the transaction (or its pendency) on the Company's ability to retain talent; potential impacts on the Company's relationships with its customers, suppliers, employees, regulators and other counterparties; the ability to realize the desired tax treatment (including whether an Internal Revenue Service private letter ruling will be sought or obtained); the risk that any consents or approvals required will not be obtained; risks associated with financings that may be undertaken and indebtedness that may be incurred in connection with the transaction; and (16) matters relating to the voluntary chapter 11 proceedings of the Company's subsidiary Aearo Technologies and certain of its affiliates. Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located in the Reports under "Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Items 1 and 1A (Annual Report) and in Part I, Item 2 and Part II, Item 1A (Quarterly Reports). The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed herein as a result of new information or future events or developments.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Please note that the company announces material financial, business and operational information using the 3M investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The company also uses the 3M News Center and social media to communicate with our customers and the public about the company, products and services and other matters. It is possible that the information 3M posts on the News Center and social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media and others interested in 3M to review the information posted on 3M's news center and the social media channels such as Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

