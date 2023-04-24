Advanced Medaesthetic Partners Announces Appointment of Dr. Arthur Swift As Chief Medical Officer

DALLAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Arthur Swift as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Swift joins AMP to support the company's vision of creating the industry-leading platform for improving and growing medical aesthetic practices across the country.

"Dr. Swift brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be a key asset for our organization," said Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. His commitment to education and patient safety make him the perfect addition to our leadership team."

Dr. Swift is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and serves on the global advisory board for many of the world's leading cosmetic pharmaceutical companies. With over 30 years of experience in the specialty, he is world-renowned as an expert and trendsetter in the field of cosmetic enhancement. An unrivalled passion for his craft has made Dr. Swift one of the most sought-after educators in the aesthetic arena. He is the founder of Swift Beauty, a premier provider of medical aesthetic education offering comprehensive programs that focus on patient safety and reliable outcomes.

"I am honored to join the AMP team as Chief Medical Officer and to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated leaders in the industry," said Dr. Arthur Swift. "The company excels in its distinctive approach and is laser-focused on being the best partner to the practices it supports."

As CMO, Dr. Swift will set the framework for AMP's clinical protocols and craft best-in-class training opportunities for the organization's growing community of aesthetic practices. In connection with this new role, Swift Beauty will become a preferred training partner for AMP providers.

Kelly Pennington, Vice President Clinical Training & Education, added, "AMP has seen significant growth with a strategy focused on investing in growing practices with best-in-class marketing, operations, and clinical training. Having one of the world's leaders as Chief Medical Officer reinforces the AMP difference to any practice looking to join this growing company and leave a truly memorable impact on the aesthetics industry."

