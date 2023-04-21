Modulaire Group appoints new Group Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emma Mercer as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Emma replaces Oliver Tant, who has been providing support to Group Finance on an interim basis.

Emma joins from Rentokil Initial plc where she was European CFO, leading the finance function for 18 countries across the region during a period of significant growth and strong margin performance. Over the course of her five-year tenure at Rentokil Initial plc, Emma oversaw the acquisition and successful integration of multiple businesses each year. In addition, Emma led the commercial margin protection plan during the Covid period and the last years of high inflation and was instrumental in setting the region's plan to incorporate standardised processes and systems and the move to SOX compliance.

Prior to Rentokil Initial plc, Emma worked at Carillion plc, including three years as CFO and SVP for Carillion Canada before returning to the UK to help support the company's restructuring from 2017.

Emma started her career at KPMG where she qualified as an accountant and subsequently spent over 13 years in audit and transactions, primarily in the construction and business services sector.

Emma will formally take over from Oliver on 1st May 2023 and will be a key member of the Executive Team as it continues to make progress against the Group's five strategic priorities.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business helps customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries with over 335,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom.

Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Altempo in France, Algeco Chengdong in China, Ausco and NET Modular in Australia, and Portacom in New Zealand.

