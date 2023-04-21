Ismael Cala receives the Dedicated Optimists award in the category of Social Transformation

During the award ceremony, to be held on May 9 at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain , those who act toward a dignified future will be recognized, which includes Cala, who was chosen unanimously to receive this award.

MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The life coach, business strategist, journalist, lecturer, and author of eight bestsellers on leadership and emotional intelligence, Ismael Cala, was chosen unanimously by a prominent jury to receive the Dedicated Optimists award in the category of Social Transformation bestowed by the magazine "Anoche tuve un sueño" (Last Night I Had a Dream), whose awards ceremony will take place May 9 at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid, Spain.

Said award, which is now in its ninth edition, is led by Julia Higueras, a candidate for the Top 100 Women Leaders in Spain, indicated that said accolade "seeks to reward the work of people and institutions that, through their commitment, contribute to improving society and, in this way, propel human progress."

In the words of Ismael Cala, "I welcome this award, which represents recognition for thousands of people in the world who struggle in silence with challenging mental health situations or who seek an awakening of consciousness that connects them with a greater well-being." Furthermore, he celebrated the fact that there are platforms such as "Anoche tuve un sueño" that are dedicated to honoring in a positive tone the work of self-knowledge and leadership.

For his part, Higueras expressed that "the awards are a step forward, a demonstration that kindness rhymes with heroic and brave. We reward citizens who do not make noise, who do not shout, but who work in silence to offer future generations a dignified legacy."

The jury is made up of Mayte Ariza (creator of the category), Sergi Torres, Miriam Zárate, Enrique Jurado, and Julia Higueras.

In previous editions, Social Transformation is the category that had the greatest impact, since, though the most intangible, it is also the one most connected to humanity and the use of talent in a constructive way.

Among the previous winners of this award are individuals of the stature of Borja Villaseca, Mario Alonso Puig, Frank Pucelik, and Daniel Lumera, all true leaders and forerunners in this category.

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others. He currently serves as rector of the The Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About "Anoche tuve un sueño":

For 10 years, the platform "Anoche tuve un sueño" has promoted a movement of dedicated optimists who demand global change in our society. Together, they work every day to recognize those who promote the defense of freedom, equality, democracy, and the protection of nature. With the Dedicated Optimist Awards, they recognize citizens who act in silence to leave a dignified future.

