“What Makes China, China?” Documentary Series to Air on Discovery Channel

BEIJING, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated documentary series, "What Makes China, China?" is set to premiere on the Discovery Channel Jointly produced between Warner Bros. Discovery and the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy, the series explores China's history, culture, and achievements, providing viewers with a deeper understanding of the country and its people.

By using innovative and diverse expressions, including intergenerational dialogues and cross-cultural exchanges, the documentary aims to offer a fresh perspective on the multifaceted aspects of China's development. The series is expertly crafted with a carefully structured narrative framework, presenting a comprehensive view of China's past, present, and future. The intergenerational dialogues feature conversations between young and old, offering different perspectives and insights on China's development over time.

The documentary is expertly crafted with a carefully structured narrative framework, presenting a comprehensive view of China. The logical framework ingeniously weaves together the various topics covered in the documentary, providing viewers with a clear and concise understanding of China's development and its role in the world today.

The series features in-depth discussions of China's unique path to modernization and how the country is taking on the responsibility of upholding and leading globalization in constructing a new pattern of common development underlined by mutual benefits. The documentary also highlights China's great practice and development achievements in the past 40 years of reform and opening up, providing viewers with a better understanding of the progress that has been made in China during this time.

The documentary also explores China's role as a defender and leader of globalization, examining how China can promote the construction of a new pattern of globalization for common development and mutual benefit. Through a range of case studies and expert analysis, the documentary offers insights into China's approach to globalization and its role in shaping the future of the world.

Directed by Huang Wei, the director behind the critically acclaimed "The Rise of the Great Powers," the documentary series boasts an all-star team of international creators. Vikram Channa Narayan, Vice President of Global Content at Discovery Channel, served as co-director, while Hong Hai, the founder of TimeDoc, served as the series executive producer.

Don't miss the insightful and engaging documentary with a unique perspective on China's growth and development on Discovery Channel.

