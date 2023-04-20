Staffbase Builds on Strong Growth with Trio of C-Suite Hires

New executive hires in Finance, Human Resources, and Marketing join at key moment on Staffbase's growth journey, creating the foundation to take the Company to the next level

Staffbase recently honored with accolades by ClearBox Consulting, Gartner ® , and G2

New customer wins include WH Smith PLC, Raiffeisenbank Ems-Vechte eG, and Stiebel Eltron

CHEMNITZ, Germany and LONDON and NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase, a leading provider of employee communications platforms, announced today its impressive growth throughout 2022, driven by a strong demand for internal communications tools, new customer growth and a commitment to innovation and customer success. The company also announced the expansion of its executive team with three C-Suite level new hires.

Strategic hires come at a key moment in Staffbase's journey and will help the company take things to the next level.

"It's great to see how far Staffbase has come on our journey to helping companies around the world improve communication and engagement with their employees," said Dr. Martin Böhringer, CEO of Staffbase. "When employees are engaged and informed, their motivation, productivity and loyalty to their employer all increase. We're proud to offer enterprise companies the employee communication tools they need to succeed in reaching their employees no matter where they are and thrilled to celebrate our best-ever quarter for ARR Bookings."

Reaching over 15 million employees for over 2,500 global customers, Staffbase's momentum within the employee communications platform category has included significant growth in new customers as well as expanded partnerships with leading organizations, such as Telekom MMS, Simply Communicate, and Davis & Company. New customer wins included WH Smith PLC, Raiffeisenbank Ems-Vechte eG, and Stiebel Eltron.

Representing the company's growth and progress, Staffbase also announced today three executive new hires. The company has appointed Bijal Patel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Neil Morrison as Chief People Officer (CPO), and David Burnand as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as the Company seeks to help more companies improve employee communication and engagement on a global level.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bijal, Neil, and David to our team," continued Böhringer. "With the need for impactful communications never clearer, and a world full of potential with Staffbase achieving unicorn status last year, their deep industry experience, leadership skills, and passion for employee communication and engagement will help us continue to innovate and deliver the greatest customer value in 2023 and beyond."

Patel brings more than 24 years of financial leadership with public and privately backed companies in the technology sector. Morrison, who has more than 15 years of experience in human resources and talent management, will lead Staffbase's efforts to ensure talent and culture become strategic drivers for its growth agenda. Finally, Burnand, who has over 25 years of experience developing successful tech marketing teams and SaaS brand building, will drive Staffbase's global marketing and communications efforts.

With the appointment of Patel, Morrison, and Burnand, Staffbase further strengthens its executive team and is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

Staffbase was recently recognized by several industry experts for its exceptional customer service and fresh approach to employee communications, particularly on internal communication channels such as employee apps, corporate intranets, and emails. Staffbase received ClearBox Consulting's 2023 Choice award for Intranet and Employee Experience platforms along with the honor of being the only vendor to receive outstanding recognitions in five categories. Based on customer reviews, Staffbase has received a 4.5 Gartner Peer Insights rating and the Company has received the top ranking every quarter for two years in a row on G2's Grid for Best Employee Communications Software.

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced provider of employee communications platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, automotive, retail, and energy & utilities, to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,500 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Paulaner, Spark Power, UC Health, US LBM, and Vestas. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

