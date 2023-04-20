LG Air Conditioning Technologies and Synchrony to Partner on Multi-Year Financing Program

New Program Will Offer Homeowners Cost-Saving Promotions

STAMFORD, Conn. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, and LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies today announced a new multi-year partnership offering LG's independent Pro Dealers a financing program to help homeowners purchase smart heating and cooling products. The private label credit card program will feature competitive deferred interest, fixed payment and equal monthly payment promotion options. As part of the partnership, installers participating in LG's HVAC Pro Dealer program will have access to reduced rates, plus frequent partnership promotions with dealer fee buydowns throughout the year.

"Choosing to partner with Synchrony for our financing program was an easy decision," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "Synchrony provides us the opportunity to offer our dealers new promotions and solutions to help drive sales and reach new customers with more financing options."

LG's HVAC financing program will feature several Synchrony digital capabilities that enhance the customer experience by streamlining and simplifying the financing application process, including options that allow customers to apply safely and securely via computer, tablet or mobile device.

"Purchasing or upgrading an HVAC system is a necessary but large investment," said Curtis Howse, CEO of Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Our goal at Synchrony is to make the process of that purchase as seamless as possible for customers and dealers alike. We look forward to helping LG Air Conditioning Technologies grow their business and drive loyalty by offering the financing options that customers need."

The new program and card will launch later this year.

