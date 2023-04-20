Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned and Award-Winning Trumpeter, Singer & Songwriter BRIA SKONBERG on Friday May 19 at 7:30 P.M.

Award-Winning Trumpeter, Singer & Songwriter BRIA SKONBERG was Nominated for "Best Jazz Vocal Album" in 2017, 2018 and 2020 at the Juno Awards, winning the award in 2017 for her album 'Bria'. Bria Skonberg and her Acclaimed Quartet perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Friday May 19 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the BRIA SKONBERG QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features Award-Winning Trumpeter, Singer and Songwriter BRIA SKONBERG and her Acclaimed Quartet on Friday May 19 at 7:30 P.M. Bria Skonberg stormed onto the jazz scene with her smoky vocals, blistering trumpet, and compelling compositions and arrangements. She is a 6x-"Downbeat Magazine Critic's Poll Rising Star" and was Nominated for "Artist of the Year" at the 2013 Jazz Journalist Association Awards.

BRIA SKONBERG and her Acclaimed Quartet perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday May 19 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com and at www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

“One of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation," raves THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.

"One of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation."

— WALL STREET JOURNAL

"Ms. Skonberg has become the shining hope of hot jazz, on the strength of a clarion trumpet style indebted to Louis Armstrong, a smooth purr of a singing voice inspired by Anita O'Day."

— NEW YORK TIMES

"A millennial shaking up the jazz world."

— VANITY FAIR

"A triple threat musician - player, vocalist and composer…"

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

BRIA SKONBERG debut LP won a 2017 Juno Award for "Best Jazz Vocal Album" (Bria) and made the Top 5 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. Bria's music has garnered over 15 million streams online, and she has sung the music of Aretha Franklin alongside Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child, played with U2 at the iconic Apollo Theater, sat in with the Dave Matthews Band, and was a featured guest with Jon Batiste. Bria has also performed with the American Pops, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Steven Bernstein, Stephane Wrembel, Wycliffe Gordon, and once sang the "Star Spangled Banner" at Madison Square Garden for a New York Rangers game.

Bria Skonberg has recorded on over 25 albums and been a featured artist at hundreds of festivals and stages across the world, including North America, Europe, China and Japan. Bria's acclaimed 2019 album, Nothing Never Happens, offers striking originals and creative covers of Queen, The Beatles, Duke Ellington, and more. Bria describes it as being "grittier, bluesy-er, and funkier," than her previous albums. Bria's accolades include the Jazz at Lincoln Center Swing Award, Best Vocal and Best Trumpet from Hot House Jazz Magazine and Outstanding Jazz Artist at the Bistro Awards.

In 2019, Bria Skonberg was a featured member of Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour for 26 dates alongside Cecile McLorin Salvant, Christian Sands, Melissa Aldana and Jamison Ross. She is an active member of the Women in Jazz Organization, Jazz Education Network, a Bach Conn-Selmer artist, and a board member of the International Trumpet Guild.

Bria Skonberg has been at the forefront of a revival of classic American music as both a performer and educator, programming concerts and workshops for students of all ages. "I play jazz because it's the closest I can get to flying.…spreading joy, relating the human experience, and putting good into the world to counteract the negative. I want to make music that makes people feel, and think," says Bria.

BRIA SKONBERG Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows included 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 29 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 325+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for the BRIA SKONBERG QUARTET at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday May 19 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club