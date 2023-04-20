HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 2, 2023

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and live webcast on May 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 343-4136 (domestic) or +1 (203) 518-9843 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ123. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences