Gold Rush to Big Bucks: Top Executives To Appear At Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Summit

DETROIT, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the most widely read publication by next-generation investors, is excited to announce the launch of the Titans Sports Betting Summit , a new event and honors franchise that will expand this year to additional industries. Titans will provide a deep dive and insights into the trends, challenges and opportunities the Benzinga audience is searching for.

Sports Betting Event (PRNewswire)

The Titans Sports Betting Summit will be streamed live via Benzinga.com on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM EST.

The Titans Sports Betting Award winners, determined by Benzinga editors, analysts and leadership, will spotlight the hottest, most innovative public companies, sportsbooks, apps/platforms and service providers to watch in 2023 - both for investors, industry players and avid bettors. The Awards will be announced at the conclusion of the Summit and shared across all Benzinga platforms.

As one of the fastest-growing private media companies, Benzinga is excited to bring together and honor some of the biggest names in sports betting to share insights into how this nascent business is evolving and scaling.

"Sports betting will continue to shatter records as it becomes more accessible to fans," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi. "Our mission is to serve the individual investor by bringing transparency to revolutionary industries. Sports betting will be a $140 billion market by 2026. We are excited to bring the world this inside look!"

Speakers to date include:

Adam Greenblatt , CEO, BetMGM

Christian Genetski , President, FanDuel Group

Jason Robins , Co-Founder and CEO, DraftKings

Vinit Bharara , Co-Founder and CEO, MOJO

Joe Solosky , Managing Director, Sports Betting, NASCAR

Registration for the Titans Sports Betting Summit is open and free. Don't miss this opportunity to cash in on a gambling gold rush. Secure your spot .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading content provider to global brokerages and media outlets, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider. Benzinga delivers high-quality, low-cost, and timely content directly to users through newswires, analytics software, and other data services. In addition to its core product portfolio, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events to assist investors, founders, and operators in the next stage of their growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benzinga