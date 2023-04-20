COLLECTIVE RETREATS ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL B CORPORATION™ CERTIFICATION

Pioneering outdoor hospitality company earns exceptional designation for positive social and environmental impact

DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Collective Retreats , a pioneer in outdoor experiential hospitality has been certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), becoming one of a small collection of travel businesses in the world to achieve the distinction. The "B Corp" Certification affirms years of industry-leading efforts by Collective Retreats to meet high verified standards of environmental and social impact, transparency, and accountability, further deepening its commitment to build a more sustainable and inclusive travel industry.

Collective Retreats (PRNewswire)

The B Corp verification process administered by the nonprofit, B Lab, measures a company's social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment, and must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment. Collective Retreats is also a Public Benefit Corporation, a corporate structure that legally obligates the company to consider the impact of its decisions on the environment, not just shareholders. As part of Collective Retreats' most recent sustainability and stewardship initiatives, they partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant one tree for every stay booked at a Collective Retreats location, to help fight deforestation and climate change.

"Tourism, particularly the hotel industry, is a remarkably challenging business and there is a serious lack of sustainable options that deliver innovative guest experiences while preserving the environment. Collective Retreats was created not only to disrupt the luxury hotel model but to help encourage existing and emerging brands to also adopt a mission-focused ethos that invests in communities, culture and people," said Founder & CEO Peter Mack. "We are proud to be recognized for our values and initiatives and thrilled to be a part of the B Corp community of like-minded businesses, especially the small but impactful collection of those in the hospitality vertical. Our hope is that more organizations focus on environmental action and join the ranks of the B Corp platform to drive betterment within the travel industry."

Currently operating on New York City's Governors Island, Hill Country, Texas, and Vail, Colorado with exciting new product concepts and destinations in its development pipeline, Collective Retreats has reimagined the traditional hotel experience, creating intimate outdoor destination retreats in unique destinations.

Collective Retreats is joining a network of 4,000 B Corps in 70 countries and 150 industries worldwide. For more information about Collective Retreats, please visit www.collectiveretreats.com or on Instagram Twitter or Facebook .

Press Contact: Baltz & Company

collectiveretreats@baltzco.com

ABOUT COLLECTIVE RETREATS

Collective Retreats is an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focused experiential travel company redefining traditional hotels through a collection of unique luxury retreats in unexpected places. Each bold, eco-centric concept embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community, and themselves through unique on-site activities, immersive culinary activations, personal hospitality, and culture-forward programming. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening up a whole new world of exploration where a transformative five-star luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness. Founded by CEO Peter Mack (Starwood, Tough Mudder), Collective Retreats is currently operating in Vail, Colorado; Hill Country, Texas; and Governors Island, NY with a growing pipeline of new developments across North America and the Middle East including Texas, Montana, Vermont, California, and Saudi Arabia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collective Retreats