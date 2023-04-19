uLab® Launches the Orthodontics Industry's First Suite of Practice-Branded Packaging Options

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner platform and the new uAssist™ concierge service, announces it now offers orthodontists a suite of branding options that give them the ability to create a variety of custom-designed packaging products that will enhance the patient experience and can help grow new business. Since 2021, uLab customers have benefited from the option to package a patient's aligner in a box designed with the orthodontist's name and/or logo. Now, the aligner pouch and aligner case can also perform as marketing platforms and will come as a custom-branded package with the box. In addition, orthodontists can now order branded typodonts and patient brochures for their in-office consultations. The new suite of custom options will be available in May.

"The ability to brand the aligner package, pouch, and aligner case with our practice logo allowed us to provide the patient with a unique, personalized experience," says Dr. Kevin Oliviera from Coastal Orthodontics, a member of the pilot group that trialed the customized items. "When a patient is presented with a custom-branded package, it reinforces the value of receiving a high-quality aligner that was designed by someone they know and trust. The patient's confidence in us and their peace of mind are invaluable," he adds. Dr. Oliviera also notes that the branded items are giving his/her practice much more visibility in the community. "They are terrific marketing tools that distinguish us from other practices."

Orthodontists develop long-term relationships over the course of their career with the communities where they practice, even treating several generations of families. "At uLab, we believe it's more important that our customers promote their brand rather than the manufacturer's," says Amir Abolfathi, chief executive officer and co-founder of uLab. "It is the orthodontist's expertise and their patient care that help create beautiful smiles. uLab provides them with the innovative software tools and proven materials they need to develop an effective treatment, but it is ultimately up to them to create the smiles. Their brand and expertise are what patients should associate with quality results."

uLab is dedicated to innovating for the orthodontic specialty, providing practitioners with easy access to innovative, state-of-the-art tools that enable the flexibility to control the patient treatment plan, unencumbered by pricing structure confines and restrictive protocols. The company has delivered on that commitment since its inception with the release of its in-office aligner design and printing software, uSmile aligners, the uAssist concierge service, and now its custom packaging capabilities. uLab has future plans for "all-digital" platform options, enhanced AI-guided planning tools, and features to enable direct print outputs.

uSmile aligners are manufactured in Memphis, Tennessee, and can be delivered in as few as three business days*. The uLab platform allows orthodontists ultimate control over their aligner treatments. More than 800,000 aligner treatment cases have been planned to date.



