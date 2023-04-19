Pacific Dental Services Acknowledges the Importance of Volunteerism During National Volunteer Week

A service organization at its core, team members and supported clinicians selflessly serve together locally, nationally, and internationally at Pacific Dental Services.

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), a leading dental support organization, announced today its recognition of National Volunteer Week (April 16 – 22, 2023). The week celebrates the selflessness of individuals who generously donate their time, money, and skills to create a better world. As part of its commitment to giving back to communities, PDS is proud to join in the celebration and honor volunteers for their tireless efforts.

Through volunteer work and charitable initiatives, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us.

At the heart of PDS is a culture of service and a dedication to serving others. In 2006, the organization established its Corporate Social Responsibility and Service department, an internal team that engages PDS team members in acts of service year-round. Furthermore, team members are given the opportunity to participate in volunteer work in their local communities on paid time.

This week, PDS team members are participating in charitable activities to make a positive impact. These include:

At all three locations, team members are crafting cards for Cardz for Kidz , a program that brings joy to children suffering from trauma and hospitalization across the globe.

Blood drives are being held to replenish the supply and help save lives, supporting the vital work of health organizations.

"At Pacific Dental Services, we hold service as a core value and are proud to offer our clinicians and team members the opportunity to give back to their communities," said Carli Kingsley, Sr. Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility and Service at PDS. "Through volunteer work and charitable initiatives, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us. It is an honor to extend our care and compassion beyond our local offices and help create brighter futures for individuals who may lack access to dental care or face other challenges."

Apart from local service, PDS also provides opportunities for its team members to participate in international service trips. These trips allow PDS-supported clinicians and team members to lend a helping hand to individuals who lack access to care and create a positive impact around the world.

Last week, a team of 10 PDS team members and supported clinicians generously offered their time to travel to Xenacoj, Guatemala with the Pacific Dental Services Foundation. In Guatemala, periodontal disease is a pervasive issue affecting more than 16 million people across the country. The team provided oral health care services to the local and neighboring communities — some as far as four hours away ― at the PDS Foundation Clínica Dental, which was established to address the significant need for dental care in the area. Through the collective efforts of the team, over 90 patients were able to receive access to critical oral health care, with a total of $101,579 worth of donated dentistry provided. Services provided include dental prophylaxis and deep cleanings, extractions, composite and amalgam restorations, and oral hygiene education.

About Pacific Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading healthcare support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,100 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 25 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

