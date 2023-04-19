Oracle Introduces New AI and Automation Capabilities to Help Customers Optimize Supply Chain Management

New Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Suite capabilities enhance supply chain planning, increase efficiency, and improve financial accuracy

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour – To help organizations achieve more with less, Oracle is introducing new capabilities across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite that help customers accelerate supply chain planning, increase operational efficiency, and improve financial accuracy. The updates include new planning, usage based pricing, and rebate management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) and enhanced quote-to-cash processes in Oracle Fusion Applications.

Many organizations struggle with disconnected systems that require complex and costly integrations, which slow down business processes and impact financial accuracy and profitability. To address these challenges and improve the speed and accuracy of insights, organizations need an integrated platform that enables AI and automation to be embedded in supply chain processes.

"The last few years have highlighted the value of supply chain insights, efficiency, and accuracy, and the consequences of moving too slow when a disruption occurs," says Jon Chorley, senior vice president of supply chain applications and chief sustainability officer, Oracle. "With Oracle's complete suite of integrated applications, organizations can manage supply chain data on the same platform as finance, HR, and customer experience to accelerate processes like quote-to-cash and remove barriers that have traditionally existed between different business functions. This holistic approach creates an environment where AI and automation can flourish to help businesses drive efficiencies and achieve more with less."

New supply chain updates to Oracle Fusion Applications Suite include:

New AI-powered lead time estimates in Oracle Supply Chain Planning: Help customers improve the accuracy of lead time assumptions by using machine learning to highlight variances based on actual performance. Embedded in Help customers improve the accuracy of lead time assumptions by using machine learning to highlight variances based on actual performance. Embedded in Oracle Supply Chain Planning 's Planning Advisor, the new feature can improve planning efficiency and results by identifying lead time trends, anomalies, and their potential impact with prioritized actions and resolution suggestions.

Enhanced quote-to-cash process in Oracle Fusion Applications: Helps customers centralize subscription orchestration and usage ratings, comply with accounting requirements, improve order management, reduce costs and time to market, and provide a seamless customer experience. The integrated solution connecting Helps customers centralize subscription orchestration and usage ratings, comply with accounting requirements, improve order management, reduce costs and time to market, and provide a seamless customer experience. The integrated solution connecting Subscription Management (CX), Configure Price and Quote (CX), Order Management (SCM) and Financials (ERP), enables customers to quote, capture, and fulfill orders (of mixed physical goods, subscriptions and services) more efficiently and recognize revenue accordingly.

New rebate management capabilities in Oracle Channel Revenue Management: Help customers streamline rebate programs, improve audit claim accuracy, and gain better visibility into program performance. Part of Help customers streamline rebate programs, improve audit claim accuracy, and gain better visibility into program performance. Part of Oracle Channel Revenue Management , the new capabilities automate the rebate management process from rebate calculation through to financial settlement to help improve payment accuracy, reduce administration costs, and enable customer claims to be quickly settled.

Part of Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer experience, Oracle provides the most complete suite of enterprise applications on a single integrated cloud platform. Oracle's self-updating platform gives customers access to continuous innovation, as new features are added every 90 days, without downtime or business disruption.

