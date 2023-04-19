MoistureShield® Expands Distribution in Utah, Colorado and Idaho with J.M. Thomas Forest Products

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a signature brand at Oldcastle APG®, is partnering with J.M. Thomas Forest Products to expand distribution of the manufacturer's composite decking portfolio at all branch locations in Ogden, Utah; Denver, Colorado; and Boise, Idaho.

"We're excited to partner with J.M. Thomas Forest Products as we continue to expand distribution across North America," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales at MoistureShield. "We are confident that our products will be a tremendous value to their company by providing their selling regions with a unique decking line."

"We chose MoistureShield because we believe it is a unique product line with a great selling proposition," said Amy Monson, Vice President of Marketing at J.M. Thomas Forest Products. "The way MoistureShield markets and brands their products and the way we are able to sell those products speaks a different language than other competitors — we are excited to embark on this partnership."

All MoistureShield products feature the Solid Core Difference™, making its decking resistant to moisture and able to be installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. The Vision® line of capped composite decking features MoistureShield's exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating, the strongest cap in the industry made to resist stains, scratches and damage from impact. Select Vision colors also offer proprietary CoolDeck® Technology, which can reduce heat absorption by up to 35%.

MoistureShield's Meridian™ line features a TruTexture™ Surface, a low-profile wood grain pattern that evokes the look and feel of real wood. Rounding out the capped product offering is the entry-level Elevate™ line; while Vantage™ uncapped composite decking provides dependable workability beyond wood, with composite performance.

About MoistureShield®

MoistureShield is the signature composite decking brand of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company and leading provider of outdoor living and building materials. MoistureShield manufactures innovative composite deck boards with protective cap, color and surface technologies that create a natural wood look with the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's CoolDeck® Technology is the first of its kind to deliver surface heat absorption solutions. For more information, visit MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle APG®

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com.

About J.M. Thomas Forest Products

One of the leading building product distributors in the Intermountain Region, J.M. Thomas Forest Products prides itself on its core values of service, quality and commitment and strives to build forever relationships within our company as well as with our customers, suppliers and the communities we serve. For more information, visit thomasforest.com.

