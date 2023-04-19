BioFishency Appoints RAS Veteran and Venture Capital Entrepreneur Ohad Maiman as Chairman of the Board

Recirculated Aquaculture Systems (RAS) water treatment solutions provider reinforces global presence powered by a team of market-savvy industry leaders

ATLIT, Israel, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFishency, a leading provider of disruptive electro-chemical and biological water treatment solutions for Recirculated Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that it has named internationally-acclaimed RAS expert, and venture capital frontrunner, Ohad Maiman as its new Chairman of the Board. Maiman, Founder and former CEO of the prominent, publicly-traded The Kingfish Company (KING.OL), and Founder and Managing Partner of AquaFounders Capital, brings a broad set of technological and business management expertise in the land-based aquaculture sector. In his new role, Maiman will leverage his unique experience, enabling BioFishency to reinforce its position as one of the world's leading disruptive RAS water treatment solutions providers.

Ohad Maiman, Chairman of the Board, BioFishency (PRNewswire)

Maiman is currently the Founder and Managing Partner of AquaFounders Capital, an investment company focused on securing a strategic position in the land-based aquaculture sector across the value chain. Prior, Maiman was Founder and CEO (2015-2022) at The Kingfish Company, where he led the company to becoming one of the world's flagship RAS producers with the development of land-based RAS Yellowtail Kingfish in the Netherlands, and the USA.

"Few components in a RAS system are as critical as the filter unit, and replacing the biofilter with an electro-chemical process eliminates crucial uncertainties, and holds the promise of disrupting the sector by significantly improving reliability and efficiency," said Ohad Maiman. "Recognizing the inherent value of BioFishency's innovative water treatment solutions, their in-depth understanding of market requirements, and the company's skilled and professional team, prompted my decision to get onboard. I am confident that BioFishency is poised to deliver on its immense potential, and I look forward to working with management and the board to support the company as it builds on its strong foundation, and expands its operations around the globe."

"We could not be prouder to have Ohad Maiman join BioFishency as Chairman of the Board. It is a true testament to the future of the company," said BioFishency CEO, Michael Isakov. "Ohad brings unrivaled business acumen in founding and leading land-based aquaculture initiatives, matched with an unprecedented track record in his knowledge and understanding of the sector. Working closely with Ohad will result in faster than anticipated success for BioFishency in our outreach to new target markets, while achieving the company's aggressive goals."

About BioFishency

Founded in Israel in 2013, BioFishency develops, manufactures and markets disruptive electro-chemical and biological RAS water treatment solutions. Based on Big Data analysis and independent of water temperature, the company's patented technologies enable the production of healthier fish, lower the carbon footprint, and yield cost and resource savings. Visit www.biofishency.com.

For more information:

Michael Isakov

michael@biofishency.com

+972-77-7004204

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058068/BioFishency_1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioFishency