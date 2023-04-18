Xixian New Area Embraces a Future of Growth and Possibilities with the 2023 Qinchuangyuan Talent Activity Week Launched

XI'AN, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Qinchuangyuan Talent Activity Week (the Talent Week), co-hosted by the Party Working Committee of Xixian New Area and Xi'an Jiaotong University, achieved great success. The Talent Week, guided by the Talent Office of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee as well as the Talent Office of the Xi'an Municipal Party Committee, is to amplify the overall capability of talent attraction in Xixian.

It is the first large-scale series of activities based on the construction of the Qinchuangyuan platform, with the theme of cherishing talents, nurturing talents with care, attracting talents with dedication, and meticulously using talents. The aim is to strengthen Xixian's talent attraction and gathering platform capabilities through the construction of the Qinchuangyuan platform.

The overall concept of the Qinchuangyuan Talent Activity Week includes sections such as the Talent Summit Forum, Global Talent Seeking, Talent Lecture Hall, Entering Qinchuangyuan, and Science and Technology Innovation Achievement Exhibition, with over 30 different activities organized.

The involvement of well-known universities such as Xi'an Jiaotong University and Northwest Polytechnical University, leading enterprises such as LONGi Green Energy and Tonly Heavy Industries, as well as Xixian Education and Health System, allows the global talent list of Qinchuangyuan to find favorable arrangements.

There are over 400 employers with 25,000 positions available, and employers are able to share job requirements through offline promotion as well as online live streaming. Cloud services such as job search and resume submission are also provided on the Qinchuangyuan Platform Talent Service Cloud.

Xixian New Area and Xi'an Jiaotong University have also signed a pilot strategic cooperation agreement built on the foundation of Three Pools and One Mechanism. Both sides will cooperate in growing the School Recruitment Sharing talent pool, fund pool, project pool, and a corresponding docking mechanism for the Qinchuangyuan platform, accelerating the gathering of high-level talents, promoting the on-site transfer and incubation of scientific and technological achievements, and further strengthening the four main functions of Qinchuangyuan General Window.

In the future, Xixian New Area will build a Talent Block for Qinchuangyuan in three dimensions: Talent, Industry, and Talent Seeking. It will continue to publish Talent-seeking Rankings on the Qinchuangyuan Platform Talent Service Cloud website.

