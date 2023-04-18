UFC PARTNERS WITH COSM TO BRING LIVE IMMERSIVE PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS TO NEW EXPERIENTIAL VENUES

The trailblazing partnership will revolutionize the way fans can experience combat sports

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Cosm, a leading immersive technology, media, and entertainment company, today announced a multi-year partnership to deliver a completely new way to experience the biggest UFC events from around the globe. Under the partnership, Cosm will produce and present live UFC Pay-Per-View (PPV) events in immersive 8K at its forthcoming venues.

UFC Event Viewing Experience at Cosm (PRNewswire)

Over the last 30 years, the UFC has become an unrivaled force in combat sports, leveraging its forward-thinking approach to build an unparalleled fanbase and create some of the most iconic moments in sports history. Together, UFC and Cosm will deliver live UFC PPV events in "Shared Reality," a new type of immersive experience that seamlessly bridges the virtual and physical worlds without the need for headsets or augmented devices. Cosm brings the world's best fan experiences to life through its immersive LED-dome displays and CX System software, delivering an arena-like atmosphere — merging the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage service, specialized merchandise, and state-of-the-art visuals — to make guests feel like they are Octagon-side for the main event.

"Cosm is bringing fans an entirely new category of entertainment," said Jeb Terry, CEO and President at Cosm. "The UFC shares the same passion for innovation and elevating the fan experience as we do, and the organization and their leadership immediately recognized the opportunity at hand. We are thrilled to partner with them to give fans a first-of-its-kind immersive experience for UFC fights around the world. This kind of shared viewing experience does not exist anywhere else on the planet, and we are proud to introduce this new era of live entertainment in collaboration with UFC. True to form, UFC is always pushing boundaries and will be an anchor of our live sports programming, serving as our second major league relationship, with many more to come soon."

"UFC events are among the most thrilling in all of sports, and we're excited to partner with Cosm to share the incredible UFC live event experience with more of our fans," added Craig Borsari, Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer at UFC. "At UFC, we're always looking for new ways to create deeper engagement with our fans, and Cosm has presented this great opportunity to do that with our biggest events using this unique and immersive viewing technology. It's going to elevate the UFC live experience for our fans who watch beyond the arena."

UFC and Cosm will continue to collaborate to deliver live, immersive 8K feeds directly into Cosm's research and development facility ("Experience Center") in Salt Lake City, UT, until Cosm's first venue opening in early 2024.

Cosm announced its first league partnership with the NBA earlier this year. Additionally, the company recently broke ground at its first venue in Los Angeles at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and Intuit Dome, and announced its second venue in Dallas at Grandscape, with plans to expand to additional locations in key markets. Details around the schedule of events upon the opening of these venues will be shared at a later date.

For additional photos and videos, click here.

About Cosm

Cosm is the leading experiential media and immersive technology company redefining the way the world experiences content. With a storied history of building some of the most innovative experience technology in the world, Cosm provides sensorial experiences for every type of fan, from sports and entertainment to immersive art and education. Its immersive venues bridge the virtual and physical worlds through pioneered technology that expands the realm of what's possible, connecting people and bringing them together in, what is called, Shared Reality. As the company continues to expand to new cities and countries, Cosm is sparking shared passions and providing guests across the globe with experiences they need to feel to believe. To learn more about Cosm, visit www.cosm.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About UFC

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 228 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

