Sedgwick acquires Appraisal Service of Mississippi, Inc.

Auto and property appraisal company expands Sedgwick's capabilities in southern U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced it has acquired Appraisal Service of Mississippi, Inc. (ASM), an auto and property appraisal services firm. Through this addition, Sedgwick further expands its premier auto, specialty and property claims solutions and skilled talent network.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1988, ASM provides auto and property appraisal services for leading insurance companies throughout Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and the metropolitan area of Memphis, Tennessee. Its team of appraisers have specialized expertise in automobiles, farm equipment, heavy equipment, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and tractor-trailers.

With ASM, Sedgwick gains the skillsets and capacity of field appraisers who will extend the reach of its auto and property appraisals to more customers and clients. Thanks to ASM's strong presence and experience in the region, the team will be a vital link to providing additional claims resources during hurricane season and other catastrophic events.

"We have partnered with ASM for years through our network, so we are confident this is a good fit and that their colleagues and customers will feel at home with us," said Chris Bakes, Sedgwick managing director of auto solutions. "The team brings to Sedgwick a combination of top-notch experience and technology usage that will enhance our end-to-end management of the claims appraisal process."

"We welcome this next step in our journey and are excited to join the Sedgwick family," said Cary Hill, owner and operator of ASM. "I have worked with many of these colleagues for a long time, and formally joining forces with an industry leader like Sedgwick allows us to connect our services and drive exposure to a wider network. Our team of talented field appraisers looks forward to working as part of Sedgwick's renowned appraisal network."

Sedgwick is the U.S. leader in high-quality auto and heavy equipment appraisal solutions, with cutting-edge technology and a coast-to-coast network of more than 1,000 independent appraisers. More on Sedgwick's auto appraisals solutions and services is available here.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com .

About Appraisal Service of Mississippi

Appraisal Service of Mississippi, Inc. offers multiline field appraising for insurance companies, third party administrators (TPAs) fleet managers and leasing services. The company is equipped with a professional team to handle damage estimates for auto, home, heavy equipment, recreational vehicles and more in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and the greater Memphis area.

