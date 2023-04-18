PetroCal Associates Will Exhibit at The Car Wash Show™ in Las Vegas May 8-10, Booth #1828

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCal Associates arranges loans exceeding $1 million and provides brokerage services for entrepreneurs launching, growing, or selling carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses and properties. Their team will be exhibiting at Booth #1828 at The Car Wash Show from May 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Visit Booth #1828 at The Car Wash Show to discuss carwash financing, expansion, and sales with the PetroCal team.

The International Carwash Association hosts the annual The Car Wash Show, the premier event for leaders in the car wash, quick lube, and detailing segments. The 180,000+ square foot expo floor will feature the latest products, technologies, and services, including hundreds of never-before-seen products.

"This is hands down the best gathering of the year for anyone involved with or interested in the carwash industry. We always come away energized about the people and the momentum behind this awesome industry." said Reuven Birnkrant, CEO of PetroCal Associates.

The Car Wash Show Exhibition Hours:

May 8, Monday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm (PDT)

May 9, Tuesday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm (PDT)

May 10, Wednesday, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm (PDT)

On Tuesday, May 9th, come listen to two leading women in car washing spend time sharing a framework for women on the rise that comes from the new book, "Risky Women," from car washing's own Megan Ragsdale from Soapy Joe's and PetroCal's COO/CMO Dorielle Birnkrant interview at 2:45 PM.

About PetroCal Associates

PetroCal Associates is a boutique real estate financing and brokerage firm serving entrepreneurs seeking to launch, grow, and sell carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses. As commercial mortgage brokers, PetroCal arranges loans exceeding $1 million through their trusted national network of lenders to help entrepreneurs through the process of funding, acquiring, building, renovating, or refinancing. As real estate brokers and M&A advisors, PetroCal helps acquire, secure, lease, or sell a site or portfolio of carwash, gas station, and c-store businesses.

