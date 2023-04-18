Novelle and Tausight Partner to Bring PHI Detection and Response to Healthcare

Tech leaders design unified solution for healthcare-specific detection and response of cyber threats

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tausight, healthcare's first AI-powered protected health information (PHI) security company, today announced a new partnership with Novelle IntelliSolve™, the managed security service provider (MSSP) providing cyber preparedness and response solutions for healthcare and the life sciences. Together, the new partners have designed a unified solution that gives healthcare organizations a single tool to identify, detect, and respond to ePHI vulnerabilities.

"We're proud to partner with Novelle IntelliSolve to produce a joint solution that gives healthcare organizations immediate visibility and insight into patient data so they can detect, track, and respond to PHI activity," said David Ting, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tausight. "Together, we're providing a unified ePHI-DR solution as a healthcare-specific detection and response tool to combat cyber threats."

The partnership arose from a recognition that healthcare providers face unique identity theft and ePHI security challenges. Pediatric populations, for example, require an extended retention-of-data timeline, as well as presenting extremely sensitive identities that warrant extra cyber protection. Such healthcare-specific requirements necessitated a solution that offered robust capabilities for both PHI detection and response.

"We're excited to bring our Tausight partnership to our clients and leverage our deep operational experience in the healthcare vertical to deliver a single strategy and solution for real-time PHI surveillance and risk management," said Maireni Salas, President and Chief Operating Officer of Novelle IntelliSolve.

"This joint solution lets healthcare CIOs, CISOs, and compliance/privacy officers identify where all their PHI lives, determine if it has adequate protections in place, and respond accordingly," said Ting. "The Tausight-Novelle partnership will help healthcare organizations minimize the risk of unauthorized access and loss of PHI."

Learn more about the Tausight-Novelle partnership at HIMSS 2023 (Cybersecurity Command Center Kiosk #4903-33), taking place April 17-21 in Chicago, IL.

